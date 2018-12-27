The Oldest American Brewery Will Celebrate 190th Birthday With A Bourbon Barrel-Aged Beer

Photo: Westend61 (Getty Images)

Yuengling, the oldest brewery in America (and the largest craft brewer in the U.S.) is celebrating its 190th birthday in 2019. To celebrate, the Pottsville, Pennsylvania-based brewery is rolling out a series of five limited-edition Yuengling Lager cans (starting this month and going until April) made in pay homage to the history of the famed brewer. The cans will also let consumers see how the label has changed since the brewery’s inception in 1829. This is definitely a fun look at American brewing history for fans of the iconic beer. But, the real celebratory beer is also one of its most unique brews in almost two centuries of brewing.

Available on Jan. 11, Yuengling is releasing a limited-edition Bourbon Barrel Reserve beer at the brewery. The beer was aged for 120 days in ex-bourbon casks in 1800s-era beer fermentation caves. Prior to being used to age this special beer, these ancient caves hadn’t been used since Prohibition.

“We are incredibly proud to honor our history, like the hand-dug caves that were used for beer fermentation before refrigeration,” Wendy Yuengling, the brewery’s chief administrative officer told USA Today.

On top of the limited-edition beers, Yuengling is also running a handful of contests to celebrate its 190th birthday. Drinkers can win Uber, StubHub, and Uber eats gift cards from the brand when they post photos on social media using the hashtag #YuenglingGoodTimes. Also, specially-marked packs of beer will have codes for various prizes. All in all, 2019 will be a year to celebrate the oldest brewery in American by drinking a lot of beer and maybe even winning some free swag along the way.