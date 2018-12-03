Krispy Kreme Debuts ‘Ugly Sweater’ Doughnuts For The Holidays

Photo: Business Wire/Krispy Kreme

We aren’t sure when the wearing of ugly sweaters became a holiday tradition. Many winters ago, someone lovingly knitted your so-called “ugly” sweater. At that time, it wasn’t considered ugly at all. It was considered festive and handsome. Somewhere over the years, whimsical, bright, red and green-adorned sweaters (sometimes including a Christmas tree or snowman) became sought-after not for their holiday appeal but for their gaudy, over-the-top cheesiness. Hence, a new beloved holiday event was created. This year, Krispy Kreme adds a new twist on the tradition with the release of Ugly Sweater Doughnuts.

Ugly Sweater Doughnuts are dipped in green icing and sprinkled with confetti, then decorated with ugly sweater-esque reindeer and penguin candies.

This isn’t the only holiday-themed doughnut being added to the menu. The chain is also releasing Santa Belly Doughnuts (chocolate Kreme-filled doughnuts dipped in red icing before being decorated to look like Santa’s jiggly belly), Holiday Plaid Doughnuts (original glazed doughnuts dipped in icing with a plain and red design), and Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles.

“This year’s deliciously festive collection is our way of bringing a little tasty fun and whimsy to our consumers during the hectic holiday season,” said Alison Holder, vice-president of U.S. retail marketing for Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, in a press release. “Krispy Kreme loves being a part of our fans’ holiday moments, whether they’re taking a quick break for themselves while shopping, spreading cheer at office celebrations, or leaving Santa a tasty treat.”

These holiday-themed doughnuts are available now through Dec. 24 at participating Krispy Kreme stores. Grab one for yourself or a dozen for this year’s ugly sweater party.