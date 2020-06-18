Inspire
Mandatory Good News: Philadelphia Couple Walks Down the Aisle and Into Black Lives Matter Protest

by Mandatory Editors

Typically, after a couple walks down the aisle, they gather outside the ceremony site with their guests and get showered with bubbles, birdseed, confetti, or some other random inanimate object that has inexplicably become a part of marital traditions, then they proceed to party down at their reception.

But Dr. Kerry-Anne Perkins and Michael Gordon, a couple that tied the knot recently in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, wanted to make their first moments as husband and wife more meaningful than just showing off their new relationship status. After posing for photos in their wedding finery outside of the Logan Hotel, they joined demonstrators peacefully protesting police brutality and marched along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway toward City Hall.

Cover Photo: Today.com

 

View this post on Instagram

 

The power of love! Newlyweds Dr. Kerry-Anne Perkins and Michael Gordon kiss amid a protest in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on June 6, 2020.

A post shared by TODAY (@todayshow) on

At one point, the Mr. and Mrs. held hands and raised their fists in solidarity with the protesters. A video of that powerful moment went viral online. As one Twitter user commented, the scene represented “the power of love on so many levels.”

