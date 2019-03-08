Acting as Activism

The fact that Captain Marvel marks the first MCU superhero movie led by a woman isn't lost on Larson, who has also said that she finds the role to be a "form of activism." She expands on the idea, saying that "doing a film that can play all over the world and be in more places than I can be physically" makes an impact. Specifically, playing a character that doesn't apologize for herself, which Larson feels is a "really valuable trait" since Carol Danvers is "incredibly flawed and makes a lot of mistakes" but even when she has to ask to atone for them, she's "not ever shrinking herself down." Larson's activism is centrally focused on inclusion (internet trolls be damned) as it doesn't "happen naturally" and is something you have to fight for, she says. Ahead of her global press tour for Captain Marvel, Larson pledged to "spotlight other women behind the scenes, insisting on gender and racial parity in the press and wearing mostly female designers." The filmmaker even has a dream to launch a school that trains people in various jobs in the movie industry with a focal point on embracing diversity. Larson wants studios to follow her lead, stating that she doesn't want to be "successful surrounded by a bunch of people who look like me. That doesn't feel like success at all."