Take a Loki at Who Might Be Alongside Tom Hiddleston in Marvel TV Makeover

Photo: Greg DeGuire (Getty Images)

Disney is throwing its mouse ears hat into the high-stakes streaming game with Disney+. The media giant will launch their streaming site sometime in 2019 and is calling in Earth’s Mightiest Heroes to help. Disney is developing three Marvel shows starring Scarlet Witch, a Bucky Barnes and Falcon team-up, and most recently Loki.

What’s even bigger news is that unlike other Marvel shows like Netflix’s Daredevil and The Punisher, the series on the Disney streaming service will be produced by Marvel Studios and Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) overlord Kevin Feige. That means that these new Disney+ shows will have big budgets and celebrity power as the actors who portrayed the Avengers in the movies will star in these spin-offs.

While we’re excited to see Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch) conjure up magical spells and Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes) and Anthony Mackie (The Falcon) as unlikely partners, we’re most excited about is Tom Hiddleston returning as the God of Mischief.

Loki was the fan favorite anti-hero of the MCU before (spoiler alert) his demise at the hands of Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War. The adopted son of Odin and nemesis of his brother Thor has many tales left to tell so a series starring a thespian like Hiddleston will be must-see TV. Here are some of the characters and storylines you will probably see in a Loki limited series show.

The Enchantress

Although she hasn’t been introduced in the MCU, Amora the Enchantress plays a big role in Marvel Comics. The Asgardian goddess is a femme fatale who uses magical spells and powers of seduction over Thor (her on-and-off again booty call), and Loki (her former apprentice who was hot for teacher). Hiddleston himself is a fan, allegedly pitching an Enchantress storyline for a solo Loki movie that never got off the ground.

Skurge



Skurge (a.k.a. the Executioner) is a minor character in Marvel Comics but played a key role in Thor: Ragnarok. Depicted by fanboy favorite Karl Urban, a Skurge guest appearance in a Loki prequel show is easy money, especially when delving into juicy storylines where he was a pawn to both Loki and The Enchantress.

The Warriors Three



Before being unceremoniously disposed of by Hela in Thor: Ragnarok the trio of Asgardian warriors played a co-starring role in Thor’s MCU storyline, appearing in all three movies. With a backstory that dates back to Thor’s origin story, you can almost bet that Fandral, Hogun, and Volstagg will show up in Loki’s new show.

Frost Giants



Asgards enemies and Loki’s people (he’s half Frost Giant in the Marvel movies) will undoubtedly play a big role in the spin-off. With more time to explore Loki as a three-dimensional character, a real actor like Hiddleston is chomping at the bit for a bittersweet storyline where Loki goes home again.

Sigyn



The other lady in Loki’s life is his wife, Sigyn (a.k.a. the Goddess of Fidelity), whom Loki tricked into marrying in the comics. Loki had Sigyn’s fiance Theoric murdered, then transformed into him for the wedding, only to reveal his true identity afterward. Shonda Rhimes couldn’t write that twisted storyline. Sigyn forgives him and proves to be a loyal protector to Loki during his trials and tribulations, making her the trademark tortured TV wife.

The Absorbing Man

Loki doesn’t have friends, he has henchmen. One of his BHFs (Best Henchman Forever) is Carl “The Crusher” Creel (a.k.a. The Absorbing Man). The former boxer/ex-con was given the gift and curse of being able to absorb the properties of anything he touched by Loki, who wanted someone to help him defeat Thor. Although the sensitive supervillain did make a cameo in ABC’s Agents of Shield, he deserves a co-starring role in a Loki show.