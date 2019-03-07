Culture / Entertainment
movies

The Top 10 Most ‘Anticipated’ Movies to Already Get Axed This Year

by Patrick Green
Photo: Warner Bros.

For every movie that gets made, there are dozens that never see the light of day. Even the movies that are set to premiere that week sometimes get grounded to a halt (ahem, Liam Neeson). With major studios relying on sequels, prequels, and reboots to churn out content, films with big stars and bigger brand names can get expensive so a “great idea” can turn into “hard pass” quicker than you can say “John Carter.”

If you were waiting on films like X-Force, Silver Surfer, and Gambityou can blame Disney’s purchase of Fox, which left a lot of high-profile films in limbo. Here are the 10 ‘Anticipated’ Movies Already Canned in 2019.

Oscar gold: Rami Malek Could Be the ‘Queen’ of All Bond Villains

Yes, please: Non-Superhero Movies We Want to See in 2019

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.