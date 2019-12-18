RANKED! J.J. Abrams Movies (In Anticipation of ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’)

1. ‘Star Trek’

Whereas its sequel is the most misguided of his directorial efforts, Abrams’ 2009 reboot of Star Trek is easily the most complete experience of all his movies. The fantastic thing about his Star Trek reboot is that it can appeal to hardcore fans and casual viewers alike. It’s a four-quadrant movie where Abrams is actually able to craft a satisfying conclusion. More importantly, it modernized the feature film arm of the Trek franchise in a way that made it fresh and exciting again. In essence, Star Trek is the best Star Wars movie that Abrams has made (at least so far), one that would ironically get Abrams the job directing the latter itself. In the end, Star Trek provides a fun, satisfying experience that is as rewatchable as it is engaging.