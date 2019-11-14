The 10 Best Star Wars Games Ever Made
Gamers all across the world are excited about the release of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order on Nov. 15. The third-person action game is the most ambitious release yet by Titanfall developer Respawn Entertainment. It looks incredible and could very well be the best Star Wars game once it releases. But just in case it isn’t, there are dozens of Star Wars titles worth your gaming time, and we’ve picked the 10 best.
'LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga'
While not the most complex of titles, the LEGO Star Wars series has been delivering enjoyable fun for the whole family for over a decade now. Getting to reenact your favorite scenes from the various films is a blast, and The Complete Saga includes all six of the George Lucas directed pictures. You can skip the prequels if you want, but at least Jar Jar Binks doesn't talk here.
'Star Wars' (1983)
For many older gamers, this is the title that immediately comes to mind when they think about the best Star Wars games. This first-person rail shooter was an amazing experience in arcades, especially if you were lucky enough to play the version that came in a cockpit. Sure, the vector graphics are rather simple when compared to games today, but it's still a thrill to shoot down the Death Star.
'Star Wars: Battlefront II' (2005)
Not to be confused with Electronic Arts' terrible reboot, the 2005 version of Battlefront II was developed by Pandemic Studios. If you're going into a Star Wars game for pure fun, then you can't do better than this. It feels like a sandbox of Star Wars-related mayhem, and is an improvement on the original in nearly every way. Even the story is a lot of fun as it follows a veteran imperial stormtrooper remembering his past battles.
'Star Wars Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II'
A lot of Star Wars games aren't very original, but that's certainly OK when they're as fun as Star Wars: Dark Forces. Unabashedly a clone of DOOM, this first-person shooter is still a blast to play as they take on the Empire and try to find "The Valley of the Jedi." The story follows a mercenary named Kyle Katarn that works for the Rebel Alliance and is trying to avenge his father's death.
'Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic'
Easily the best Star Wars game ever made, Knights of the Old Republic is a fantastic action role-playing game by BioWare. The developer also made an excellent sequel, but they would later go on to create both Mass Effect and Dragon Age. While it isn't a graphical powerhouse, the strong writing still resonates today and there's an excellent story for fans to take in.
'Star Wars Rogue Squadron II: Rogue Leader'
Despite being a GameCube launch title, Rogue Squadron II: Rogue Leader didn't feel rushed or lacking in content. The space shooter allowed players to relive iconic events from the original trilogy, including the Battle of Endor. It was released to critical acclaim and still holds up as a fantastic time nearly 20 years later.
'Star Wars: The Force Unleashed'
The Force Unleashed, and its sequel, was the last real big-budget action game before Jedi: Fallen Order. While it isn't the most polished experience, and the protagonist has the ridiculous name of Starkiller, it's still a fun romp through various parts of the Star Wars universe. The story, which is continued in its sequel, is also much more interesting than it probably should be.
'Star Wars: TIE Fighter'
Basically the inverse of the X-Wing series, this space flight simulator had players piloting a TIE Fighter. The game picks up after The Empire Strikes Back and shows what the imperial starfighter pilots were doing during that time. The gameplay is great as the combat is just as intense as its predecessors. It also had incredible graphics at the time and still looks solid enough today even if its age shows.
'Star Wars: X-Wing Alliance'
However, the best Star Wars space flight simulator is X-Wing Alliance. The 1999 release features sprawling space battles that forces players to hyperjump from area to area in order to see it all. Another new feature was the ability to fly multi-crew spacecrafts, which added a new layer of complexity to the battles. The story is intriguing, too, as it focuses on a family of space traders and their youngest son that is a pilot for the Rebel Alliance.
'Super Star Wars'
The best early Star Wars games on consoles were the Super Star Wars series. Each game in the trilogy followed (rather loosely) the plot of their respective film and threw in a ton of run-and-gun battles to add in more action. The Super Nintendo game is still fun to play, although its harsh difficulty might make you believe that the game was meant for arcades rather than home consoles.
