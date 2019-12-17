RANKED! The 10 Best Live-Action Star Wars Lightsaber Duels

1. Qui-Gon Jinn and Obi-Wan vs. Darth Mau

While some might argue that it’s blasphemous to not have our previous entry at the top of the list, there’s no question that the climactic lightsaber duel in The Phantom Menace is the most well-rounded. It has great action and choreography, a badass new character with a double-bladed lightsaber, two Jedi in their prime, and epic music by John Williams. Sprinkle in some of the biggest stakes of the franchise – it isn’t called “duel of the fates” for nothing – and you have a recipe for the best lightsaber brawl of the franchise.

Even though Qui-Gon also goes out like an absolute bitch in this scene (seriously though, what’s up with these Jedi masters getting killed so easily?) and much of the duel is intercut with far less interesting action and storylines, Duel of the Fates is an absolute sight to behold. Simply put, it’s the most exciting lightsaber duel of the franchise – at least so far.