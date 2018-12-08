Culture / Entertainment
‘Avengers: Endgame’ Trailer Wins Award For Most Depressing Preview Ever

by Kylie Hemmert
The trailer for Avengers 4 is here and so is the new title, leaving everyone depressed, excited, and more than a little worried about our heroes. The preview for Avengers: Endgame carefully teased the beginning of the end of this particular MCU story arc. Although major spoilers were avoided, the trailer left fans with a lot to think about until the fourth Avengers movie launches next year.

Chris Evans promised that “this one is special” and warned that we have no idea what’s coming. If Cap’s tears are any indication, it’s safe to say there’s plenty of pain in store. In the meantime, we break down a few trailer Easter eggs, what was missing from the preview, and the biggest questions on our minds.

