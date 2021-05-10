10 Sleepy Accidents Almost As Bad As Mistaking Super Glue For Eye Drops

We’ve all been caught trying to function in the world half-asleep but it doesn’t usually lead us on a trip to the ER. Not so for one Michigan woman who nearly lost her eyesight after groggily mistaking super glue for eye drops.

Yacedrah Williams awoke in the middle of the night suffering from extremely dry eyes. In the darkness, she reached for her purse and pulled out what she thought was Refresh. But the moment the liquid hit her pupils she knew something was wrong.

Her terrified screams roused her husband who helped her to the bathroom. But despite flushing her eyes out under the faucet for several minutes, her lids were glued shut.

The couple rushed to the hospital where doctors were able to pry the lids open (though Williams lost all her eyelashes in the process). If she hadn’t fallen asleep with her contact lenses still in, doctors say she would have lost her eyesight. Thankfully, the contacts acted as a protective barrier, preventing the glue from reaching her cornea.

Believe it or not, mistaking super glue for eye drops is a fairly common occurrence. More astonishingly, however, sleep-related accidents cost an estimated $200 billion a year in healthcare and related expenses, with over 274,000 workplace accidents linked to drowsiness. (We blame Netflix.)

Here are 10 common sleepy accidents almost as bad as gluing your eyes shut with Gorilla Glue. We’re pretty sure you’re guilty of at least one of these mishaps. But if you suffer from all 10, consider getting some help – your vision (and dignity) may depend on it.

1/10 Thinking You Popped The Toilet Lid When You In Fact DID NOT Helluva way to start your day.

2/10 Mixing Up Your Illicit Drugs With Aspirin Show that morning headache who's boss by entering into a 12-hour drug frenzy.



3/10 Brushing Your Teeth With Hemorrhoid Cream Why? Why did Dad leave his Preparation H in your cabinet again?

4/10 Mistaking Your Bedside Cactus For Glasses Hey, we've all been there.



5/10 Driving Onto The Freeway Off-Ramp Nothing wakes you up faster than driving into oncoming traffic at 60 mph.

6/10 Forgetting To Change Out Of Your Jesus Wig And Nightgown Explaining that to your neighbor's is going to be a doozy.



7/10 Grabbing The Wrong Egg For Your Morning Commute Nope, not hard-boiled after all. Still, it'll tide you over until lunch.

8/10 Lotioning Your Face And Body With Industrial Strength Lube Now you can finally fit into that pair of pants you outgrew.



9/10 Putting Salt In Your Coffee Instead Of Sugar Seriously, nothing ruins a day faster than a bad cup of coffee.

10/10 Calling Your Girlfriend The Wrong Name Oh, you'll be paying for this one for a very long time. Better just cancel today and go back to sleep.

