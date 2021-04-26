The 15 Funniest Venmo Transaction Captions You’ll Ever Find

Photo: Frank van Delft (Getty Images)

Years ago, if you wanted to pay someone for splitting a check, winning a bet, mowing your lawn, or simply to purchase something, you would need to write a check (or use a credit card). In 2021, instead of wasting paper and ink, many people pay their debts by using mobile payment apps like Venmo, Apple Pay, and Paypal. On Venmo, when you transfer funds from one person to another you can leave a caption explaining what the money is for.

Sure, you can write something boring like “for debts owed” or “for fantasy football,” but where’s the fun in that? Adding a humorous caption is sure to ease the feeling that you just gave your roommate $500 to fix a toilet that he actually broke due to his massive BMs. Below you’ll find 15 terrific, hilarious Venmo transaction captions guaranteed to make you feel better about handing over your hard-earned cash.

1/15 When I shaved your dog.

2/15 Definitely not for drugs.



3/15 Barfed into your blender and didn’t tell you.

4/15 Keep the change ya filthy animal.



5/15 For the mystery fart.

6/15 Uncomfortable robot dance party.



7/15 Fantasy football dues 2007.

8/15 Upper decker.



9/15 For the Facebook poke.

10/15 For the special cream you need for that 'problem.'



11/15 When I had sex with your roommate.

12/15 To love's eternal glory.



13/15 Bottomless mimosas mishap.

14/15 Shart cleaning services.



15/15 For my Irish goodbye last week.

