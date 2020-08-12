Lights Out: L.A. Mayor Threatens to Cut Off Power and Water at ‘Super-Spreader’ House Parties, New Entertaining Trend Sure to Follow

You’ve got to fight…for your right…to par-tay! At least you do if you live in Los Angeles because Mayor Eric Garcetti has announced that he will be cutting off power and water service at house parties around the city.

Before you get up in arms, the mayor has a good reason for being a party pooper. In case you haven’t been paying attention for, oh, the last six months, we’re in the midst of a deadly pandemic. Over 160,000 people have died in the U.S. from COVID-19 and there’s no sign of the virus’ spread slowing down yet. Los Angeles has been especially hard hit, with 197,000 residents testing positive for coronavirus so far.

Big groups of people, whether they’re at homes, businesses, or other venues, are like Petri dishes for the disease. Hence, the mayor’s attempt to curb too much mingling in close quarters.

“We’ve seen the reports of some large parties and gatherings in flagrant violations of health orders,” the mayor said during a press conference last week. “These house parties have essentially become nightclubs in the Hills.”

As crucial as we think it is to curb any event that might harm people on such a mass scale as coronavirus has, we honestly don’t think Mayor Garcetti’s efforts are enough. Never underestimate the creativity of party-goers. How long until candle-lit, empty-pool parties become all the rage? (And let’s not pretend that anyone at a party is drinking water from the goddamn tap.)

In the spirit of saving the human race, how about we party on, party people…but in small, socially-distanced groups with masks on?

Cover Photo: Peter Cade (Getty Images)

MORE NEWS:

1/7 Mandatory Inspire: Celebrities Who Stand Up to Help the Black Community in Wake of George Floyd For more good news, click here. Photo: Rich Fury / Staff (Getty Images)

2/7 LeBron James Joins Other Black Athletes, Entertainers to Form Voting Rights Group For more good news, click here. Cover Photo: Icon Sports Wire / Contributor (Getty Images)



3/7 The Mandatory Guide to Being a Supportive White Guy For more good news, click here. Photo: Hollie Adams / Stringer (Getty Images)

4/7 The Pride Community Teams Up With Black Lives Matter For Ultimate Power Punch, Lord Help You If You’re Not a Supporter For more good news, click here. Photo: NurPhoto / Contributor (Getty Images)



5/7 Breweries Collaborate on 'Black Is Beautiful' Brew (And the Best Black-Owned Breweries to Patronize Right Now) For more good news, click here. Photo: David Lees (Getty Images)

6/7 Trevor Noah’s ‘Between the Scenes’ Video Explaining Black Reparations to a White Man Will Clear Everything Up For You For more good news, click here. Photo: Rich Fury / Staff (Getty Images)



7/7 Loving Dad Plays Food Critic to Baby Daughter’s Play Kitchen, Supports Local Black Business For more good news, click here. Photo: Instagram/christopher_kyle

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.