Mandatory Funniest Tweets to Wrap the Week of 5-29-2020

Well, Twitter lovers, Trump may have tried to shut your tweets down, but he can't stop the funniest tweets from flying today. While this has been one of the harder weeks in recent American history, all the more reason to celebrate surviving another one, even if it's a continuation in the endless saga of coronavirus isolation.

Due to less air pollution the sky is so clear ! I can see the Universal logo ! pic.twitter.com/EqiqIDL4JJ — Romain Revert (@romainrevert) April 13, 2020

The Rekarenstruction Act of 2020 https://t.co/OVrZ4EPQOd — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) May 28, 2020

I guess racism was an essential business — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) May 29, 2020

Mark Zuckerberg – Dead At 36 – Says Social Media Sites Should Not Fact Check Posts https://t.co/YC0ewn4xnu pic.twitter.com/FK72v8fv1u — The Shovel (@TheShovel) May 28, 2020

just because there’s a pandemic doesn’t mean you can instagram your tweets — Travis Helwig (@travishelwig) May 25, 2020

God is looking down on humans right now thinking, “Damn. Maybe I should try dinosaurs again?” — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) May 29, 2020

can’t believe corona blew a 28-3 lead to racism — ziwe (@ziwe) May 29, 2020

Today is an excellent day to tell that person in your life that if he or she is voting Trump in November, you will never speak to them again — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) May 29, 2020

This picture is gonna look so clean on page 78 of the history book https://t.co/aHTGDHj7QR — Goldmouth 🥇 (@GoldMouthKehwon) May 28, 2020

NONE OF THIS WOULD BE HAPPENING IF WE’D ELECTED SOMEONE WITH A VA- https://t.co/WdBbx9rnao — Randy Rainbow (@RandyRainbow) May 29, 2020

I’m still stuck on using tear gas in the middle of a pandemic that hits the respiratory system — Hayes Brown (@HayesBrown) May 29, 2020

not for the faint of heart: pic.twitter.com/mAu9hiAHlE — kim. (@KimmyMonte) May 28, 2020

Idk but they tried peacefully kneeling and yall had a problem with that too. https://t.co/Cbyek0Z8Cd — Ayesha 💙 (@ayeemalik99) May 28, 2020

when we reopen, our maximum capacity will be 2 — Disneyland (@Disneyland2go) May 28, 2020

here's a dinosaur reading a bedtime story to puppies and I don't know who needs to see this but I sure as hell did pic.twitter.com/RYmymYjOOC — shauna (@goldengateblond) May 28, 2020