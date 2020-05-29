Fun / Funny Photos
funniest tweets

Mandatory Funniest Tweets to Wrap the Week of 5-29-2020

by Mandatory Editors

Well, Twitter lovers, Trump may have tried to shut your tweets down, but he can’t stop the funniest tweets from flying today. While this has been one of the harder weeks in recent American history, all the more reason to celebrate surviving another one, even if it’s a continuation in the endless saga of coronavirus isolation. If you were unfortunate to miss last week’s tweets, not to worry, you poor bastard. We’re here for you if you need us. Now, catch up on all the Twitter insanity here, then follow it up with some Mandatory Good News of the Week, then follow us on Twitter or our name isn’t @Mandatory.

 

 

 

 

 

Don’t Worry, #PlumpPresident Is Still Trending

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Trump Melts Down Over Twitter, And the Reaction Tweets Are Golden

‘TMNT’ Movie Turns 30: Meet ‘Middle-Aged Millennial Ninja Turtles’