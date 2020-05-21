Trending #PresidentPlump: The Funniest Tweets Following Nancy Pelosi’s ‘Morbidly Obese’ Trump Jab
Since President Trump has a nickname for everyone these days, it’s only fitting that he finally have one of his own. After Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi expressed “concerns” over his weight group or, how they say, “morbidly obese,” Twitter took over from there, dubbing him President Plump. It was no time at all before #PresidentPlump began trending and some of the best tweets rose to the top. We’re not one to fat-shame, but luckily he’s got a very thick, leathery skin. So for pure entertainment purposes, we’ve gathered the best of the best for you to scroll through right here!
Joe Biden unveils the official Donald Trump portrait. #PresidentPlump pic.twitter.com/2iy9mXaJcC
— CyberLuddite (@DaveDittmer) May 20, 2020
45 keeps trying to get this image removed from the internet #PresidentPlump pic.twitter.com/rZX1bnZ6DP
— jane ♥ doe (@GorgeousGalRo) May 20, 2020
"I'm not only the hydroxychloroquine president, but I'm also a client." 🤦♂️ #PresidentPlump pic.twitter.com/Swr1szhNLF
— Concerned Citizen (@unmarkedtrail) May 20, 2020
When you wake up and see #PresidentPlump & #TrumpMorbidlyObese trending… pic.twitter.com/wVrzTOmPBf
— Alvin aqua Blanco (@Aqua174) May 19, 2020
This fits well #PresidentPlump pic.twitter.com/UxkSBPcNRH
— yescasso (@notcass0) May 19, 2020
Look at rightwingers suddenly concerned about #FatShaming when they laughed when he called @Rosie a pig or Miss America, piggy. #PresidentPlump pic.twitter.com/iM0mhLF0Rm
— Royal Priest (@MLCHZDK) May 19, 2020
What’s the quickest way to lose 300 pounds of ugly fat?
The 25th Amendment.#PresidentPlump pic.twitter.com/oA1D7Cexb1
— David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) May 19, 2020
*Wakes up*
*Remembers the world is ending*
*Opens Twitter to see how many ways the world is ending*
*Sees #PresidentPlump trending*
Me- pic.twitter.com/MEHYAtGp89
— nshaw (@dakine4real) May 19, 2020
#PresidentPlump hide the sweets when these two come around. pic.twitter.com/WFKmE1VrZj
— The Joy of Trolling (@twelthavenue) May 19, 2020
Who's going to tell Spanky it's what THE CITIZENS VOTED FOR!
If only there were things people could pick up to read at their leisure… 📙 📚📰🗞️📄
November 3, 2020 can't come soon enough.#TrumpMorbidlyObese#PresidentPlump #Fucktopotamus#VoteBlueNoMatterWho 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/WJ4BQRA4GI
— CL HARRIS (@MisterSixty) May 20, 2020
Pretty sure Melania is just slipping @realDonaldTrump Vitamins and telling him it's his prescribed hydroxychloroquine
Duped! #PresidentPlump
— MATT {×} 🌊🗳️ (@simulationsaff) May 20, 2020
Closed captioning sometimes gives gold results when you're least expecting it#PresidentPlump pic.twitter.com/Ric9nprSTE
— ShadowKat is Breaking Quarantine zOMg 🇺🇸 (@ShadowKat2K) January 26, 2017
#PresidentPlump https://t.co/15F0mTxHv1 pic.twitter.com/0p3cc8Oybz
— Mike (@mikadamus) April 28, 2020
#PresidentPlump seems a little off. pic.twitter.com/zrvxTnoAjY
— Vietnam Vet (@VietnamVet14) May 19, 2020
#PresidentPlump The Villages in Florida shows there is still hope…🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/HOEaKyzsB6
— bogeyman (@bogeymanfl) May 19, 2020
Ever wonder how #PresidentPlump maintains that wonderful bronze tan? pic.twitter.com/Coqlqd0uSj
— Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) May 19, 2020
#PresidentPlump when you elect a clown expect a circus pic.twitter.com/n8MVT064HK
— littleredblog (@littleredblog) May 19, 2020
