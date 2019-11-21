Sarah Beattie Goes Hard on Trump Supporting ‘Cheeto-Eating Micro-Dicks’ in Flagged Twitter Feud, Follows Up With ‘Baby Balls’ For the Win

Sarah Beattie (@nachosarah) is not one to shy away from controversy (or phallic sex jokes). The comedian and author of the space porn graphic novel, Money Shot, gave us two for the price of one with a flagged Twitter post after she alleged that Trump supporters have “micro-dicks.” Accurate, but hurtful. (The unofficial definition of a “micro-dick” is someone with such a small personality (and peen) that they are compelled to tattle to Twitter when their feelings or political pride are not agreed with.)

While Twitter conducted their investigation, Beattie doubled down and tweeted that the aforementioned Trump supporters also have “baby balls.” Since neither of these claims have been proven to be inaccurate, Twitter decided in Beattie’s favor, citing that neither accusation violated their terms (and probably some suggestion about pretty rockin’ cans). The violation in question is that of mental well-being, now that we’ve had the imagery of MAGA private parts in our pretty heads. For a glimpse into the beautiful mind (and body) of Beattie, check out some of her most hilarious tweets below (and here’s hoping we find more women like her in the coming election year).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Beattie (@nachosarah) on Nov 4, 2019 at 7:13am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Beattie (@nachosarah) on Nov 5, 2019 at 7:46am PST

1/21 On clearing up any misunderstandings. Photo: @nachosarah (Twitter)

2/21 On Mr. Right. Photo: @nachosarah (Twitter)

3/21 On Trump's Twitter obsession. Photo: @nachosarah (Twitter)

4/21 On Halloween. Photo: @nachosarah (Twitter)



5/21 On bodily health. Photo: @nachosarah (Twitter)

6/21 On mental health. Photo: @nachosarah (Twitter)

7/21 On philosophy. Photo: @nachosarah (Twitter)

8/21 On good sportsmanship. Photo: @nachosarah (Twitter)



9/21 On idols. Photo: @nachosarah (Twitter)

10/21 On men's fashion. Photo: @nachosarah (Twitter)

11/21 On global warming. Photo: @nachosarah (Twitter)

12/21 On interment. Photo: @nachosarah (Twitter)



13/21 On politics. Photo: @nachosarah (Twitter)

14/21 On captions. Photo: @nachosarah (Twitter)

15/21 On free speech. Photo: @nachosarah (Twitter)

16/21 On emergencies. Photo: @nachosarah (Twitter)



17/21 On intelligence. Photo: @nachosarah (Twitter)

18/21 On women's rights. Photo: @nachosarah (Twitter)

19/21 On moving. Photo: @nachosarah (Twitter)

20/21 On optimism. Photo: @nachosarah (Twitter)



21/21 On that note. Check out Money Shot today and enter Sarah Beattie's vision of the future. Photo: @nachosarah (Twitter)

