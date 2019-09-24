Martian Cabin Prototype For Rent in Most Uninhabitable City of All

Ever wondered what life would be like on other planets? Maybe you’ve daydreamed about what kind of yoga they practice on Venus or if there’s a decent bagel shop in the neighborhood of Neptune? Well, starting next year, you can at least get a taste of life on Mars when you book a stay at TERA, a prototype martian cabin that snagged first place at NASA’s 3-D-printed Mars Habitat Challenge. Book your stay at this otherworldly abode and add it to your resume when NASA starts interviewing people for the great martian colonization. As any local will tell you, if you can survive life in New York, you can survive just about anywhere in the universe. With that in mind, here are a few other spots you might want to book today so you can mold your flabby earthman flesh into the muscle-hardened, intergalactic spaceman bod of tomorrow.

Photo: AI SpaceFactory (indiegogo.com)

1/5 Conrad Maldives Rangali Island, Maldives With luxury living on Mars just a lifetime away, Neptune can’t be far behind. Prepare your grandchildren for a trip to the sub-surface water planet by booking a stay at Earth's premiere underwater resort. After a week at the Conrad, you'll be more fish than man. The only catch: a one-night stay will cost you about $40,000. But hey, money is probably not an issue for a commercial space pioneer such as yourself.

2/5 Fantasyland Hotel, Canada Life on Mars sounds great, but what about the seven-month journey to get there? Lay the groundwork for your voyage with an extended stay at Edmonton, Canada’s Fantasyland Hotel. You’ll learn to overcome your cabin fever or psychologically snap in the process like Jack Nicholson in The Shining. Either way, you'll have a great time learning something new about yourself.

3/5 Kakslauttanen Arctic Resort, Finland There’s stuff located north of the arctic circle? While that seems improbable, it’s actually the perfect place to ready yourself for life on the dark side of the moon, where temperatures can drop as low as 190 degrees centigrade. Sound uncomfortably cold? It's nothing that a positive attitude and a hot cup of cocoa can’t fix after training at Finland's frostiest resort.

4/5 Ottoman Cave Suites, Turkey Unfortunately, due to its close proximity to the sun, Venus is a rather unforgiving place to visit (at least on the surface). For travelers who wish to dig a little deeper, a stay at Ottoman Cave Suites in Turkey will prepare you for your new life underground as you boldly embark on a journey to build the first society of translucent cave-dwellers who exist solely on energy produced via group orgies.



5/5 Sleepbox Hotel, Russia Russia is onto something with their tiny, windowless, prison-like pod rooms. For those dreaming of venturing deep into the farthest reaches of the galaxy, nothing will prepare you better than a stay at Moscow’s Sleepbox Hotel. Though it boasts few amenities, zero natural light, and zero actual windows, the iso-chamber pods provide a proverbial window into the future of civilization as we thrust our seed into the inky black spaces where no man has gone before.

