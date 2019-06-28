The World / Funny Photos / Weird News
Sarah Huckabee Sanders

An Insincere Farewell Card To Sarah Huckabee Sanders (From America)

by Casey Gutting

Heroes get remembered, but legends never die. Sarah Huckabee Sanders resigned recently from her post as White House press secretary, and somewhere a bell rang and an angel got their wings. The irreverent wordsmith and mouthpiece for President Trump had a solid run as the Aunt Lydia of real life, lasting almost a full year after replacing Sean Spicer and his one-man-band blunder revue. No doubt her spirit will roam the press room hallways from now until eternity, or until the next president orders an exorcism. In honor of her inevitable tell-all book deal we’ve put together a nice farewell of GIFS for the lovely, talented, but never forgotten, former press secretary.

Photo: SAUL LOEB (Getty Images)

Politics as usual: Chris Christie’s New Book Title ‘Let Me Finish’ Leaves a Bad Taste in Your Mouth

Whose wall wore it better: Pink Floyd Versus Donald Trump

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.