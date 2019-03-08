7 Douche-Free Ways to Pre-Game Your Saturday Night

Listen to 'Hot Rocks' in its Entirety

Going out on a Saturday night is like going to war, albeit a peaceful, fun-loving war where the objective is to have a good time, eat good food, have some tasty drinks, maybe dance a little, meet a girl, and not break the bank. Okay, so it's nothing like war. That's why listening to The Rolling Stone's classic collection Hot Rocks is the perfect preparation. Filled with undeniable grooves like "Under My Thumb" and "Get Off Of My Cloud," this record will get you fired up with just the right dab of impish perversion mixed with a hedonistic heaping spoonful of swagger. Plus, listening to an entire record shows commitment to the night ahead being a glorious one. It will get your crew on the same wavelength, ensuring that you enter the club like a pod of whales at a flounder party. "Satisfaction" guaranteed.