Manamorphosis: The Style Secrets Of Sweater Weather

It’s that time of year where no matter where you live, you have to bundle up. The sweater is one of the most versatile winter wear items out there. If you live in a warmer climate, like Los Angeles, most of these sweaters will be all you need at night. However, if you’re spending the holidays somewhere frigid, all of these sweaters can be layered so that you don’t freeze your tuckus off.

If you’re new to the sweater game, or simply need some guidance for holiday winter wear, we’ve got you covered. All of these knit basics are affordable without sacrificing style, which is the real holiday miracle if you ask us.

1/6 Lynz Pure Cable-Knit Pullover Sweater Cable-knit sweaters are a consistently classy way to ensure cozy comfort. The two-button collar highlights a gentle V-neck to keep you warm. This sweater is warm, but also soft and breathable. So if you're a guy who tends to run hot, but wants to look chic, this Lynz Pure Sweater is what you're looking for this winter. Photo: Amazon

2/6 Derminpro Men's Slim Fit Turtleneck A turtleneck is a simple way to dress up a look and opt out of the dress shirt and tie when it comes to holiday parties. Just pick a bold jewel toned color like red, blue or green--and you'll pop like crazy. Derminpro's Turtleneck comes in a variety of colors so you can pick and choose what works for you. Photo: Amazon

3/6 Coofandy Men's Hooded Cardigan Sweatshirt So, Coofandy's Hooded Cardigan isn't sweater material. Fine. It's not exactly a sweater. However, it's a really effortless way to dress up your athleisure this winter. Everything doesn't need to end with puffy jackets. Plus, putting this on over your clothes will immediately dress up anything you own. Just try it. We know you'll love how it will elevate your look while also providing a real sense of comfort. Photo: Amazon

4/6 H2H Men's Cable-Knit Button Down Cardigan H2H's Cable-Knit Button Down is a cozy cardigan designed with repeat twisted cables for a heritage look. The detail on front with bold buttons creates a slimming silhouette. It also instantly makes you seem like a sexy professor. If that's a look you want to go for, this is the sweater you need. Photo: Amazon



5/6 H2H Mens Casual Slim Fit Pullover When it comes to affordable knit basics, H2H cant be beat. Its Casual Slimfit Pullover is a great way to stay warm while also being festive. The sweater comes in 43 colors, so you can really get Feliz Navi-weird with it if you want. Photo: Amazon

6/6 Kaifongfu Men's Autumn Sweater Kaifongfu's Autumn Sweater fuses a utilitarian look with comfort. The shoulder patches elevate it from a basic pullover, giving it a much edgier look. Pair it with a skinny jean and your Air Force 1 for a relaxed look that's also dressed up. However, Kaifongfu's Autumn Sweater is not made with a heavy sweater material, so this option will work best for someone in a warmer climate. Photo: Amazon

Are you a sweater guy? Or do you prefer to layer without incorporating knits in the winter? Let us know in the comments!