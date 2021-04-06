TikTok Says Sweater Vests Are Back (10 Videos That Might Convince Us)
If your closet is in need of a refresh (and really, whose isn’t after a year of pajamas and sweatpants?), your next fashion splurge should be sweater vests. The garment formerly relegated to nerds, middle-aged men, professional golfers, and boy band members is now a coveted item and mainstream trend.
Need proof? TikTokers can’t stop posting videos about sweater vests. And lucky for you, those same TikTokers won’t just show you how fresh and edgy sweater vests can be, they’ll instruct you on how to style them.
We’ve scouted out 10 TikTok videos that’ll convince you sweater vests are back and better than ever. Start stocking your closet now.
Cover Photo: @loganluv14 (TikTok)
@yourkoreandadI BET YOU DIDN’T KNOW… ##yourkoreandad ##sweatervest ##ItBeLikeThat♬ The Sweatervest Song ft. Your Korean Dad – Nick Cho @loganluv14first time wearing a sweater vest. How’d I do? ##fyp ##sweatervest ##fashion♬ after the storm – favsoundds @lexsonatorWhich ones your favourite sweater [email protected] ##sweatervest ##outfitideas♬ Hey Mr. D.J. (Original Mix – Edit) – Zhané @b0rbala@erbsztdavid ##fyp ##foryoupage ##weekofoutfits ##harrystyles ##outfits ##alt ##fashion ##sweatervest ##eboy ##cmbyn♬ fits of da week – bree <3 @thodwriceLmk what u think ##fyp ##sweatervest♬ original sound – xxtristanxo @loganluv14second time wearing a sweater vest. How’d I do? Also tips for next time 🙂 ##fyp ##sweatervest ##vest♬ after the storm – favsoundds @kristianvgahow i style my vests 🙂 ##fashion ##fashiontiktok ##winterfit ##sweatervest ##gay ##fyp♬ Rawnald Gregory Erickson the Second – STRFKR @hype.kageDrafts kinda go crazy ##NBAChampion ##sweatervest ##fashion ##anime ##weeb ##vintage ##thrifted ##transition ##foryou ##trending♬ Papi Chulo – Octavian & Skepta @cpabernathyi did it before Harold ##harrystyles ##harry ##onedirection ##1d ##sweatervest ##tpwk ##fyp♬ original sound – Yung Baby Tate @daniel.pintoo##ColorCustomizer I’m kinda obsessed with sweater vests lol ##TodayYearsOld ##sweatervest ##IceCreamDay ##fyp ##foru♬ I Thought – moeed
