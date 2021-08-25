Want a Sweet Way to Memorialize Your Loved Ones? Ship Them Straight to the Moon With This Kit

We all want to memorialize those who have passed on in some way, and every culture has a different set of customs for doing so. No matter how that special person met the end of their life, they are entitled to the most regal send off one could be honored with. Send them straight to the sky to live among the stars where they deserve to be with the Send Your Loved One’s Ashes to the Moon with LifeShip’s Moon Kit.

Ashes to ashes, dust to dust, let’s check out what happens when your loved ones leave the earth’s crust. Once you purchase this kit, the ashes of your choosing are collected, sent in using a prepaid envelope, and preserved in synthetic amber and stored in a time capsule by professionals. Once they’re ready to take flight, they’ll do so in a lunar lander shared with NASA missions, so grandma can finally fulfill her wish of spending quality time with a man in uniform (sorry grandpa). You’ll track the full journey from start to finish by receiving updates from the lab every step of the way.

How will you know when your ashes are ready for blast off? You’ll receive a VIP invite for you and all of your loved one’s posse to watch the takeoff live as it happens, as well as when the ship makes it to the big wheel of cheese in the sky. It is at that point that you can finally have some closure knowing when you look up, it’s not just hurling fiery space dust destined to hit the earth at some point that you’ll see, it’s also great cousin Mark.

Get the Send Your Loved One's Ashes to the Moon with LifeShip's Moon Kit, which includes mission information cards, VIP watch part invites, a sticker, patch, collectible boarding pass, ashes collection envelope, and prepaid return mailer, for $359.99 (Reg. $399).

