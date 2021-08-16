Push That Dusty Gaming Gear to the Side and Make Room For the Arkade FPS Motion Blaster

Gaming has really taken a turn since the days of crappy CGI and Sega Dreamcast machines. And, while some people might have used the shift and monetized nerds, you know what it means to be a true geek and where to find the newest toys without the clout. Look no further for your next big thing with the Arkade FPS Motion Blaster.

Alright video game aficionados: here’s what you get with the Arkade FPS Motion Blaster: not just one simple part of your gaming artillery (pun absolutely intended), it’s a new way to submerge yourself into the game outside of just a simple controller for over 14 hours per charge. How does it work? Simple, really! By taking advantage of a motion-sensing system built inside that tracks every precise move you make, this gun uses a high-precision gyroscope to bring you from your living room to the streets of Grand Theft Auto. And holding the gun is not just a physical sensation, but ignites all of your senses by using built-in haptics for a more immersive experience. And, in case you’re in an area with low service, this baby works wirelessly via low-latency Bluetooth, so you can enjoy it even when there’s a shortage of digital juice.

Worried about compatibility? Don’t be. This bad boy works with PC, Mac, Android, GeForce Now, and Steam Link to bring you over 100 games including Doom 2016, Dying Light, Fallout 4, Generation Zerom, GTA: San Andreas (Mobile), Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Valorant, Titan Fall, Star Wars: Battlefront, and so many more.

Still unsure about if you’re ready to pull the trigger (we’re getting pretty good with these puns)? Ask the kind folks at Indiegogo what they thing, they’ll direct you right to the 1,584 backers who coughed up $145,558 to get this bad boy off the ground. I’m sure you could be persuaded that way.

Get the Arkade FPS Motion Blaster, which also includes a USB cable and manual, for $129.99.

Prices subject to change.