This Sweet Gaming Gear Is 15% Off Right Now, But Only For a Limited Time

Normally, we wouldn’t suggest sitting in front of a screen for hours on end while your external responsibilities lay waiting to be accomplished, but crap’s been rough, so just do what makes your heart happy. And, while you’re at it, grab some of these sweet video game accessories so you and all of your pals can spend quality time screaming at each other over some good old-fashioned CGI. The best part? All of these gaming accessories are on sale with code ANNUAL15 for a limited time.

HCG1 Pro Gaming Headset

We know you’re longing for a brand new set of gaming headphones, don’t lie. Even if you already have 4,000 pairs, another one can’t hurt. Get the HCG1 Pro Gaming Headset for $88.39 (Reg. $189) with code ANNUAL15.

HomeSpot Bluetooth Audio Adapter Pro for Nintendo Switch

This little gadget turns your Switch into a phone, so anyone can reach you, even when you’re in the middle of racing your buds midway through Rainbow Row. Also, the built-in chat function allows you to trash talk your way to the finish line. Get the HomeSpot Bluetooth Audio Adapter Pro for Nintendo Switch (Gray) for $36.54 (Reg. $49) with code ANNUAL15.

XBox Series X Dual Station Charging Dock

Hey–just letting you know that your XBox controllers are dead. Give them a little life at the same time with this dual charger. Get the XBox Series X Dual Station Charging Dock for $22.94 (Reg. $59) with code ANNUAL15.

PS5 Charging Dock

This Dock charges all things PS5, including the machine itself. The best part? Multiple USB ports for data transferring and charging. Get the PS5 Charging Dock for $34.81 (Reg. $89) with code ANNUAL15.

PS5 DualSense Controller USB-C Charging Dock

PS5 controllers getting a little shabby? Give them a good charge with this dual dock. Get the PS5 DualSense Controller USB-C Charging Dock for $16.96 (Reg. $49) with code ANNUAL15.

Alpha Bravo GZ-1 Wired Gaming Mouse

Not only is this mouse perfect for gaming, but it’s also a great conversation piece, since it generates over 16.8 million color options. Take that, old dusty lava lamp in the corner. Get the Alpha Bravo GZ-1 Wired Gaming Mouse for $59.46 (Reg. $69) with code ANNUAL15.

Costway Massage Gaming Chair Racing Office Computer Recliner with Lumbar Support: Black And Grey

Ah yes, nothing goes with the sweet, sweet feeling of victory like a nice little massage to get the blood flowing. Lucky for you, both of those things are possible with this chair. Get the Costway Massage Gaming Chair Racing Office Computer Recliner with Lumbar Support: Black And Grey for $186.99 (Reg. $319) with code ANNUAL15.

Ergopixel Terra Series Gaming Desk

Whether you’re using it for work or play (let’s face it, it’s for gaming) this desk is the ultimate comfort zone for you and hours of screen time. And, with a space for your drink and a waterproof top, you will literally never need to get up (except to pee, please get up to pee). Get the Ergopixel Terra Series Gaming Desk for $254.96 (Reg. $349) with code ANNUAL15.

Serafim R1+ Racing Wheel

Got the need for speed? This wheel will get you ready for your next Formula One race (via your closest gaming system, of course). Get the Serafim R1+ Racing Wheel for $84.99 (Reg. $119) with code ANNUAL15.

Serafim S1: Multi-Platform Gaming Controller On the Go

Okay, so we know you nerds can’t take your gaming system in the car, on the subway, and to your partner’s apartment. That said, this little guy turns any phone into an instant gaming system. Get the Serafim S1: Multi-Platform Gaming Controller On the Go for $39.09 (Reg. $69) with code ANNUAL15.

Prices subject to change.