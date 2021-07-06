<div class="header-container"><button class="toggle-menu js-menu-btn"><span class="lines"></span></button><a href="/" class="top-logo"><div id="custom_html-14" class="widget_text widget_custom_html"><span class="hidden">Logo – Original</span><div class="textwidget custom-html-widget"><img class="big no-lazy" src="/assets/uploads/2018/06/logo_ma.svg" alt="Mandatory" /><img class="small no-lazy" src="/assets/uploads/2018/06/logo_ma_small.svg" alt="Mandatory"/></div></div></a><div class="top-main-nav"><div class="menu-header-menu-container static-menu"><ul id="menu-header-menu" class="menu"><li id="menu-item-1451263" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-has-children menu-item-1451263"><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/fun">Fun</a></li><li id="menu-item-1451261" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category <figure><img width="1200" height="800" src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/2021/07/sale_296696_article_image.jpg" class="no-lazy wp-post-image" alt="" srcset="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/2021/07/sale_296696_article_image.jpg 1200w, https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/2021/07/sale_296696_article_image-150x100.jpg 150w, https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/2021/07/sale_296696_article_image-390x260.jpg 390w, https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/2021/07/sale_296696_article_image-768x512.jpg 768w" sizes="(min-width: 1000px), 40vw, 100vw, (max-width: 980px) 766px, (max-width: 750px) 638px, (max-width: 638px) 320px" /></figure><h1>You Need This Multi-Purpose Pocket Knife For All of Your Outdoor Adventures This Summer</h1> by <a href="https://www.mandatory.com/author/admin">CraveOnline</a> <time datetime="2021-07-06">Jul 6th, 2021</time> The fresh air, the free ASMR,<a href="https://www.mandatory.com/fun/1572224-meanwhile-in-australia-this-massive-spider-on-plane-forces-emergency-landing" target="_blank" rel="noopener"> the definitely, most certainly non-threatening wildlife</a>–everything a person could want. What we don’t want, however, is to be stuck in the wilderness without the correct tools, that sounds like it would suck (but isn’t <a href="https://www.mandatory.com/fun/1572044-meanwhile-in-thailand-elephant-charges-through-wall-to-steal-familys-food" target="_blank" rel="noopener">the worst thing</a> to happen to someone going off the grid). Lucky for you, you’ve got the world’s most universal tool right here with the <a href="https://shop.mandatory.com/sales/razor-not-your-average-box-cutter?utm_source=mandatory.com&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=razor-not-your-average-box-cutter&utm_term=scsf-496436&utm_content=a0x1P000004fCruQAE&scsonar=1" target="_blank" rel="noopener">RAZOR: Not Your Average Box Cutter</a>.</p><p>Okay, here’s the skinny on the RAZOR: Not Your Average Box Cutter: not just a multipurpose everyday carry box cutter, but this baby is made from 440C black stainless steel it also doubles as a utility pocket knife, can opener, bottler opener, and so much more. Need it for heavy-duty jobs? No sweat, it’s highly durable and corrosion-resistant, so you can use it in the great outdoors to do everything the pioneers would have needed it for (or, you know, to crack open a cold one while watching Netflix, same thing). Not one to shy away from slicing and dicing, the knife features a straight edge blade for all-purpose use, along with a large surface area, perfect for thin sharp slices. Need something a little more precise? It’s got that too! The perforated blades are excellent for cutting and slicing cleanly for that sharp, just like butter cut.</p><p>The cherry on top? it’s mini and super lightweight, so even though this sounds like something that should take up coveted space in your outdoor bag, it truly just hooks on to your side satchel (or, you know, keyring, we’re trying out cowboy lingo here) and is ready to rock.</p></div><div id="product_310624-specs-content" class="sc-sale-product-specs"><p><iframe width="500" height="281" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/xt6lxs84KOU?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen=""></iframe></p><p>Need more reasons to give this baby a shot? Just ask the 3,386 backers who pledged $200,203 on <a href="https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/bomber/razor-not-your-average-box-cutter" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-article','http://www.kickstarter.com']);" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Kickstarter</a> to give it a shot, they’ll let you know why you need it in your life. <p>Get the <a href="https://shop.mandatory.com/sales/razor-not-your-average-box-cutter?utm_source=mandatory.com&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=razor-not-your-average-box-cutter&utm_term=scsf-496436&utm_content=a0x1P000004fCruQAE&scsonar=1" target="_blank" rel="noopener">RAZOR: Not Your Average Box Cutter</a> for $29.99 (Reg. $35).</p><p><em>Prices subject to change.</em></p> 