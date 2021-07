Ah yes, the great outdoors, nothing like ’em, you know? The fresh air, the free ASMR, the definitely, most certainly non-threatening wildlife–everything a person could want. What we don’t want, however, is to be stuck in the wilderness without the correct tools, that sounds like it would suck (but isn’t the worst thing to happen to someone going off the grid). Lucky for you, you’ve got the world’s most universal tool right here with the RAZOR: Not Your Average Box Cutter.

Okay, here’s the skinny on the RAZOR: Not Your Average Box Cutter: not just a multipurpose everyday carry box cutter, but this baby is made from 440C black stainless steel it also doubles as a utility pocket knife, can opener, bottler opener, and so much more. Need it for heavy-duty jobs? No sweat, it’s highly durable and corrosion-resistant, so you can use it in the great outdoors to do everything the pioneers would have needed it for (or, you know, to crack open a cold one while watching Netflix, same thing). Not one to shy away from slicing and dicing, the knife features a straight edge blade for all-purpose use, along with a large surface area, perfect for thin sharp slices. Need something a little more precise? It’s got that too! The perforated blades are excellent for cutting and slicing cleanly for that sharp, just like butter cut.

The cherry on top? it’s mini and super lightweight, so even though this sounds like something that should take up coveted space in your outdoor bag, it truly just hooks on to your side satchel (or, you know, keyring, we’re trying out cowboy lingo here) and is ready to rock.