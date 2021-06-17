This Big Loud Bluetooth Speaker Will Help You Get Your Groove On All Summer Long

Okay, listen we all can be a little stiff sometimes, but no one, and we mean NO ONE, can be a sourpuss when their favorite jam comes on their shuffled playlist. Sure, your headphones are a great accessory, but they allow a party of one to get down and boogie. Share your questionable, albeit still catchy, music taste with the world when you score this TREBLAB HD-Max: Big Loud Bluetooth Speaker for you and all your friends to enjoy this summer.

Ready to get your dance party on? Here’s what the TREBLAB HD-Max: Big Loud Bluetooth Speaker brings you: a massive Bluetooth speaker with killer bass and a four-speaker design, this baby is not to be messed with by any flimsy backyard speaker. Featuring 50W speakers and three sound modes, you can make sure whatever you’re jamming to is filled with base, clarity, and, of course, amazing vibes. And, in case you pull your phone too far away from the action, it’s got a 33-foot range, so the music never stops, even if you might. TWS technology allows the TREBLAB HD-Max: Big Loud Bluetooth Speaker to pair with another speaker so no one misses that one aside in the crime podcast you’re all waiting with bated breath to hear during that late-night campfire. The 20-hour charge and playtime will make sure you’re all-night shindig stays exactly that (sorry Marsha down the street, but it’s summertime).

Speaking of summertime (since we’re all itching to get outside), this baby is IPX6 waterproof, so you can have it by the beach, at the pool, or even by those fruity cocktail drinks you secretly love so much (can’t help you with all of those gnarly flies though, sorry). The best part? It’s indoor/outdoor, so whether you’re outside with your buds or hanging in with your partner, you can connect this baby to your pool speakers, home theatre, or anywhere you need to turn it up a notch.

get the TREBLAB HD-Max: Big Loud Bluetooth Speaker, which includes a 3.5mm AUX Cable, carrying strap, bottle opener, USB/type-C charging cable, manual, and insert card for $161.99 (Reg. $189).

Prices subject to change.