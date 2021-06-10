Enter the Awesome Apple Bundle Giveaway Featuring an iMac, iPad Pro, MacBook Pro, and More

There are plenty of reasons to invest in a new computer this year, for one, your old one doesn’t have all the latest features that allow you to really take advantage of the sweet, sweet second-hand embarrassment of the interwebs. Beyond that, it’s always nice to have the newest merch, but some of us don’t exactly have disposable coin right now. No need to commit grand larceny just to have the most up-to-date Apple products, just enter this Awesome Apple Bundle Giveaway Featuring iMac, iPad Pro, Macbook Pro, and More.

So, what will lady luck bring to your doorstep should you win this bounty? Not just a bundle of $5,743 worth of Apple swag, but this package also earns you the right to stick your nose up in the air at all of those, ahem, other processors your cheap friends use. The spoils to the victor will include…

24″ iMac® with Retina 4.5K display – Apple M1 – 8GB Memory – 256GB SSD (Latest Model) (Value: $1,299.00)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch display (Value: $1,099.00)

MacBook Pro 13‑inch Apple M1 (Value: $1,299.00)

5 Year Subscription Apple One – Premier (Value: $1,797.00)

AirPods Pro (Value: $249.00)

Outside of winning some sick Apple gear that will last you a lifetime, entering this giveaway is also a chance to do some good and donate to a great cause. Sure, you could enter for free, but you could also throw a few bucks down for charity and score up to 4,500 entries and really show the other contenders who’s boss (also, who’s the most charitable).

Buying a package of entries not only ensures you’ve got a higher chance of winning but also contributes to the mission of the Playing For Change Foundation, a charity dedicated to making sure children across the globe from communities in need have access to musical programs both in and out of the classroom. It also provides jobs for music and arts professionals.

Ready to throw your hat in the ring? Enter this giveaway for free, or donate $10 for 100 entries, $25 for 250 entries, $50 for 1,000 entries, $75 for 1,500 entries, $100 for 2,500 entries, 0r $150 for 4,500 entries. Good luck!

Prices subject to change.