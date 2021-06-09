The Mandatory Classic Father’s Day Gift Guide

It’s that time of year again — the time of year we bust out our credit cards and charge way too much for a Father’s Day gift in an attempt to impress our pops. If only you could buy love, we’re pretty sure we’d have paid for it in full by now. Ah, but you can’t. What you can do is shop smarter, and get dad something that he’ll really appreciate and cherish for years to come (or at least until next June, when we have to do this all again).

To save you the grunt work, we’ve hand-selected these timeless presents that your father will actually enjoy and will prove you made an effort. (Easier said than done, trust us.)

This is the Mandatory Classic Father’s Day Gift Guide.

Cover Photo: Amazon

1/10 Gunnar Blue Light Aviator Glasses If your dad is anything like the rest of the people in the world, he probably spends too much time in front of a screen and suffers from eye strain. Ease his pain with these blue-light aviator glasses that harken back to Top Gun but feature modern upgrades like lightweight construction, flexible hinges, adjustable silicone nose pads for customizable fit, and wide format lenses. Once your pops puts them on, he’ll never want to take them off. Buy them here. Photo: Gunnar

2/10 Tom Brady x Cloos Collaboration Sunglasses Dads aren’t known for their cool sunglasses – but they could be, if their dad role model was as stylish as footballer Tom Brady. The Super Bowl champ has a killer collab with Cloos Sunglasses, and any one of the collab's many styles has dad's go-to Ray-Bans beat. Buy them here. Photo: Cloos



3/10 Hudson Whiskey Bourbon Give dad the gift of oblivion in imbibeable form. Bright Lights, Big Bourbon from Hudson Whiskey is distilled from New York corn, aged a minimum of three years in new charred American oak barrels, and features notes of rich vanilla and lightly salted caramel. At 92 proof and with an ABV of 46 percent, it’ll make him forget whatever was bothering him (i.e. what a disappointing son you are). Buy it here. Photo: Hudson Whiskey

4/10 Igloo Cooler When you think coolers, Igloo is the only brand that should come to mind. Help dad keep his favorite beverages cold with this portable model, which fits 24 cans and features a media slot in the lid where he can stick his cell phone or notebook for hands-free viewing. Buy it here. Photo: Amazon



5/10 Sa1nt Motocross Jacket Once worn by railroad workers and ranchers and beloved for its unbreakable nature, this jacket is also the envy of every modern dad who covets a rugged look. Made from black coated fabric and featuring a removable faux fur shearling collar, this garment will take dad through every season and complements all sorts of casual looks, from a T-shirt and jeans to a sweater and slacks. Buy it here. Photo: Sa1nt

6/10 Soft Spa Bidet Dads spend a lot of time in the bathroom. Make sure that time is enjoyable (and hygienic) by gifting your pops a primo bidet. The Soft Spa 9500 Electronic Bidet features a heated toilet seat as well as adjustable water temperature and pressure. His rear-end has never been so pampered. Buy it here. Photo: Fluidmaster



7/10 Bullstrap Men’s 316L Stainless Steel Metal Watch Band Give your dad a little wrist candy and elevate his Apple Watch game with his stainless steel watch strap. The durable chain-link style guarantees durability without sacrificing flexibility or breathability. It's the best of both old and new worlds. Buy it here. Photo: Amazon

8/10 Vivelo Rider Bike Dads like to tool around town on their bikes (at least, those who aren’t allowed by their wives to have motorcycles do). For under $1K, you can get your old man a customized, sturdy ride that’ll let him explore the world on two wheels – safely and stylishly. Vivelo’s Rider model offers a double-spring saddle and a 3- or 7-speed gearbox that’ll take your pops from inner city to suburban parkways seamlessly. Buy it here. Photo: Vivelo



9/10 BenQ TK850i True 4K HDR-PRO Smart Home Entertainment Projector Take dad’s binge-watching to the next level with this smart 4K projector. It features 8.3 million pixels, HDR brightness, and vivid colors for a crisp, clear picture. The live entertainment package is Android-compatible and includes 5,000+ Android apps, live sports, movies, shows, music, and more. Whatever he’s watching, he won’t be able to take his eyes off it. Buy it here. Photo: Amazon

10/10 Vine Box Wine Get dad pleasantly buzzed with this gift box of nine red wines in 100 ml bottles. Whether he likes fruity, light vino or the bolder varieties, there’s something for him in this thirst-quenching package. Selections include a French Malbec, an Italian Nebbiolo, and Spanish wine perfect for food pairings. Buy it here. Photo: Vine Box

