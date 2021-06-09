Make Dad a Happy Camper This Father’s Day With One of These Outdoor Items On Sale For 20% Off

Dad never did ask for much, but when family time calls, he wants you and the sibs to answer. And, while some family bonding moments can get hella weird, your dad just enjoys a nice day fishing, hiking, grabbing a brew, and flaunting around nature (not like that, we’re talking about your pops here). Give your dad something he actually wants this Father’s Day with one of these camping essentials (on sale for 20% with code WELOVEDAD) that’ll make him a happy camper.

StatGear Storm Rescue Knife

In case dad isn’t badass enough, get him the gift of stab, which also includes a seatbelt cutter and window break. Get the StatGear Storm Rescue Knife for $10.39 (Reg. $19) with code WELOVEDAD.

B-2 BLITZ Tactical Pocket Knife

This pocket knife is not only an ol’ reliable, but it’s truly a classic need for every dad. Get the B-2 BLITZ Tactical Pocket Knife for $28.79 (Reg. $52) with code WELOVEDAD.

Bug Bite Thing® Insect Bite/Sting Relief Suction Tool: 2-Pack

The cicadas called: they’re finally deferring summer back to the mosquitos, and those suckers have to make up for a lot of lost time. Don’t get caught with an untreated bite. Get the Bug Bite Thing® Insect Bite/Sting Relief Suction Tool: 2-Pack for $15.96 (Reg. $19) with code WELOVEDAD.

HyperGear Solar 10,000mAh Power Bank

This water-resistant power bank can charge two devices at once–talk about versatility. Get the HyperGear Solar 10,000mAh Power Bank for $27.99 (Reg. $39) with code WELOVEDAD.

Tiki Torch Bluetooth LED Light Up Speaker

This Bluetooth speaker disguised as a light has a range up to 33′, which means dad can change the song back to classic rock all the way from the grill. Get the Tiki Torch Bluetooth LED Light-Up Speaker for $31.99 (Reg. $99) with code WELOVEDAD.

DanForce Bold-S 1080 Lumen Rechargeable Triple Headlamp

A much-needed tool for dads who juuuusssttt need to get a look under the hood, this headlamp shines for up to 800 yards away. Get the DanForce Bold-S 1080 Lumen Rechargeable Triple Headlamp for $33.59 (Reg. $45) with code WELOVEDAD.

GoSun Chill Solar Cooler

Okay, hear us out: yes, technically the sun is supposed to make everything warmer, but what if it could make everything…colder? No, not some weird global warming conspiracy, just this solar-charged cooler that doesn’t require ice. Get the GoSun Chill Solar Cooler for $508 (Reg. $749) with code WELOVEDAD.

Solar Assisted Flashlight

Here’s a handy dandy solar flashlight for every dad that likes to tell ghost stories by the fire this summer to their not-yet-traumatized children. Get the Solar Assisted Flashlight for $27.19 (Reg. $39) with code WELOVEDAD.

GoSun Go® Portable Solar Oven

Weighing in at just two pounds, this solar oven is powerful enough to boil water and heat your favorite foods, just like the pioneers (we think). Get the GoSun Go® Portable Solar Oven for $92.80 (Reg. $139) with code WELOVEDAD.

EchoSmile 4-6 Person Pop-Up Tent

Grab your friends, fam, and that weird guy down the street and hope into this cozy tent for six. Get the EchoSmile 4-6 Person Pop-Up Tent for $151.99 (Reg. $228) with code WELOVEDAD.

EchoSmile Rotomolded Cooler

This bad boy has a 30-gallon capacity and can keep your stuff chill and ready to go for up to seven whole days. Get the EchoSmile Rotomolded Cooler for $164.79 (Reg. $205) with code WELOVEDAD.

Homping Portable Charcoal Grill

Need a little grill friend? This grill runs on 8 briquets and is virtually smokeless. Get the Homping Portable Charcoal Grill for $116.79 (Reg. $199) with code WELOVEDAD.

KeySmart™ Nano Torch Twist LED Flashlight

This little light fits just about anywhere and can be your beam of light when light is not an option (you know, like when the power goes out after dad trips the fuses trying to hook up that dang oven). Get the KeySmart™ Nano Torch Twist LED Flashlight for $39.99 (Reg. $59) with code WELOVEDAD.

Liteband™ FLEX 300 Wide-Beam LED Headlamp

Need a light? Try this ultra-light head beam for days when two hands aren’t enough. Get the Liteband™ FLEX 300 Wide-Beam LED Headlamp for $15.99 (Reg. $19) with code WELOVEDAD.

Q-Beam® Blue Max Midnight Waterproof LED Flashlight

This flashlight is waterproof for up to one meter, because you never know what project dad’s getting himself into next. Get the Q-Beam® Blue Max Midnight Waterproof LED Flashlight for $31.99 (Reg. $39) with code WELOVEDAD.

Ultralight Portable Outdoor Folding Chair

For those dads who prefer a lazy Father’s Day, this chair is perfect for any outdoor occasion or nap. Get the Ultralight Portable Outdoor Folding Chair for $35.16 (Reg. $99) with code WELOVEDAD.

QuickSurvive® 4-in-1 Paracord Adjustable Bracelet

Not just a bracelet, this bad boy is also a compass, whistle, flint fire starter, knife, and paracord for all of life’s curveballs. Get the QuickSurvive® 4-in-1 Paracord Adjustable Bracelet for $9.59 (Reg. $15) with code WELOVEDAD.

QuickSurvive® Camper’s Dozen (12x 12-Piece Fire Starters)

Okay, so not all of us can start a fire by rubbing two sticks together like dear old dad can. For those of us who need just a little bit more help, there’s backup. Get the QuickSurvive® Camper’s Dozen (12x 12-Piece Fire Starters) for $122.39 (Reg. $162) with code WELOVEDAD.

Sidekick Weather Alert Radio with Bluetooth®

Not only does this light have a built-in radio for keeping you up to date, but it’s also a Bluetooth speaker to let the rest of the campsite know it may rain (or to play It’s Raining Men from your Spotify playlist, same thing). Get the Sidekick Weather Alert Radio with Bluetooth® for $63.99 (Reg. $99) with code WELOVEDAD.

UT10 Multifunction Rechargeable 170 Lumen Headlamp

Last but not least, this headlamp clips right onto your hat brim, so it’s not your face’s job to do the work anymore. Get the UT10 Multifunction Rechargeable 170 Lumen Headlamp for $19.19 (Reg. $29) with code WELOVEDAD.

