This Small Grill Packs a Punch and Promises Not to Pulverize Your Poultry

While we’re not here to impose our views on your culinary journey, we just gotta ask: what was your thought process behind serving your whole family a heavy helping of propane-infused pork? We do realize you weren’t trying to kill them off, but your grill game is missing something fierce, and it’s clear you need some help. Before things get too out of hand and you start taking too many risks to impress your brood, try picking up this Homping Portable Charcoal Grill for your next shindig.

Whether you’re a grill master or a grill disaster (we don’t judge your overcooked chicken thighs) the Homping Portable Charcoal Grill should be part of your summertime artillery. Here’s the low down: this little guy is not only easy to move around, but is engineered to produce less smoke while only using approximately eight charcoal briquettes per hour. Put it this way: a big ol’ clunker grill uses a whole bag just for one meal, if that’s any indication of just how useful the Homping is. By doing this, it reduces smoke by about 90%, keeping the environment clean and your neighbor Claudia at bay (she’s nosey enough, you don’t need her snooping around thanks to plumes of smoke coming from your pit).

Speaking of a safe burn, the grill also uses an electric fan for heat control, so you never have to worry about setting your meat of side paneling ablaze while getting your charcoal the perfect temp. And, with a control knob that works for all meats and veggies, you’ll never burn your food into a rubbery mess. Take your Homping camping, glamping, or just to the block party down the street, at a mere 8.5lbs, any space can become a BBQ instantly.