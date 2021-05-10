Score Sick Deals on Airfare to Use This Summer With Matt’s Cheap Flights

You’ve been trapped in the house for so long and have probably forgotten what it’s like to sit in an airport, buy a $40 bottle of water, and have some stranger snore on your shoulder during a 14-hour layover to Denver. Yes, if you can imagine, we’re talking about air travel again, and, while we still have a loooonnnggg way to go, the world is getting back on its feet and it’s time for you to do the same. We know you tried to save up some cash during quarantine for when this day came, but you, uh, needed some stuff. No sweat, take the stress out of finding the world’s cheapest flights with Matt’s Flights Premium Plan: 1-Year Subscription.

For those of us who love to fly but hate to pay for it, there are two options: one is to do some very unconventional back door ally dealings, but another safer, far more traditional opportunity is to let Matt’s Flights find you the cheapest seats to your destination. Because airlines make mistakes left and right, Matt’s Flights is able to capitalize on their despair and grab the cheapest flights around. Once found, Matt’s Flights will email you fast so you can scoop up those tickets faster than you can pack your carry-on.

With this deal, you’ll also get 1-on-1, 24/7 support to a boatload (or jet load, we suppose) of places between the US and Canada and three or more deals a week that fulfill your travel needs. To top it all off, you’ll receive five times the amount of deals someone with a free Matt’s Flights subscription would get, so you can sit pretty knowing you’ll beat them to the gate. Sounds like you’ll spend a heck of a lot more time picking out your new favorite tacky Hawaiian shirt and less time fighting with the airlines to us.