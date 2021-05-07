These Prints Featuring Your Favorite Rapper or Superhero Are a Dope Addition to Any Room

Now that you’re starting to close up shop on the home office, home school, and everything else you’ve been doing in your abode since March 2020, it’s time to treat yourself to a little redecorating. You could go balls to the wall and do something drastic, or you could just pick up one of these really awesome prints for every room in your house.

From Bucharest-based street graphic designer Octavian Mielu, these prints are crafted with artist-grade canvas and professionally hand-stretched and stapled. Whether you’re the farmhouse chic type or just someone who prefers a white wall and some dartboards, this wall art is a perfect way to customize your space. For pop-culture fans, athletes, and music buffs alike, there are a few ways to brighten up your pad.

Music Artists Neon Illusion Wall Art by Octavian Mielu (Tupac)

Need some Shakur decor? Grab this print for your music room, basement, or anywhere that needs some spice. Get the Music Artists Neon Illusion Wall Art by Octavian Mielu (Tupac) for $20.95 (Reg. $25).

Music Artists Neon Illusion Wall Art by Octavian Mielu (Travis Scott)

Here’s a sick print of Travis Scott for your favorite rap junkie (Kylie not included in the deal though, sorry). Get the Music Artists Neon Illusion Wall Art by Octavian Mielu (Travis Scott) for $20.95 (Reg. $25).

Music Artists Neon Illusion Wall Art by Octavian Mielu (Future)

Life is good, and so is this print of Future for any music lover in your life. Get the Music Artists Neon Illusion Wall Art by Octavian Mielu (Future) for $20.95 (Reg. $25).

Music Artists Neon Illusion Wall Art by Octavian Mielu (Kendrick Lamar)

Sit down, be humble, and grab this killer print for a pop of color. Get the Music Artists Neon Illusion Wall Art by Octavian Mielu (Kendrick Lamar) for $20.95 (Reg. $25).

Music Artists Neon Illusion Wall Art by Octavian Mielu (Notorious)

This isn’t all a dream, in fact, this deal for this awesome Biggie print is actually pretty juicy (You guys see what we’re doing here?). Get the Music Artists Neon Illusion Wall Art by Octavian Mielu (Notorious) for $20.95 (Reg. $25).

Music Artists Neon Illusion Wall Art by Octavian Mielu (Eazy-E)

Straight outta our wall art sale, this Eazy-E print is perfect for all of those 90s rap lovers. Get the Music Artists Neon Illusion Wall Art by Octavian Mielu (Eazy-E) for $20.95 (Reg. $25).

Music Artists Neon Illusion Wall Art by Octavian Mielu (Post Malone)

A cool poster for the posties in your life, this print will never leave a room feeling malone-ly (we tried here guys, we really did). Get the Music Artists Neon Illusion Wall Art by Octavian Mielu (Post Malone) for $20.95 (Reg. $25).

Music Artists Neon Illusion Wall Art by Octavian Mielu (Nipsey Hussle)

Memorialize the late, great Nipsey Hussle by hanging one of his prints in any room. Get the Music Artists Neon Illusion Wall Art by Octavian Mielu (Nipsey Hussle) for $20.95 (Reg. $25).

Smoke Print Illusion Wall Art by Octavian Mielu (Superman)

It’s not a bird or a plane, just a really awesome print. Get the Smoke Print Illusion Wall Art by Octavian Mielu (Superman) for $20.95 (Reg. $25).

Smoke Print Illusion Wall Art by Octavian Mielu (Hulk)

Getting buff for the summer? Hang this guy in your home gym for some comic con inspo. Get the Smoke Print Illusion Wall Art by Octavian Mielu (Hulk) for $20.95 (Reg. $25).

Smoke Print Illusion Wall Art by Octavian Mielu (Stormtrooper)

Here’s something for the Star Wars geeks and the fools who love them enough to let them have a whole room dedicated to the series. Get the Smoke Print Illusion Wall Art by Octavian Mielu (Stormtrooper) for $20.95 (Reg. $25).

Smoke Print Illusion Wall Art by Octavian Mielu (Batman)

Your wall needs something this cool, but doesn’t deserve something this cool right now. Okay, Batman pun aside, it actually does. Get the Smoke Print Illusion Wall Art by Octavian Mielu (Batman) for $20.95 (Reg. $25).

Smoke Print Illusion Wall Art by Octavian Mielu (Darth Vader)

Ah yes, just in time for Father’s Day, the grand daddy of them all can be yours for just over $20. Get the Smoke Print Illusion Wall Art by Octavian Mielu (Darth Vader) for $20.95 (Reg. $25).

Smoke Print Illusion Wall Art by Octavian Mielu (The Joker)

Put a smile on that face when you hang the world’s creepiest villain in any room. Get the Smoke Print Illusion Wall Art by Octavian Mielu (The Joker) for $20.95 (Reg. $25).

Smoke Print Illusion Wall Art by Octavian Mielu (Spiderman)

This Spiderman print is not only crazy cool, but it’s the perfect piece to cover up that wall where you smushed an actual spider and forgot to clean it (just take care of that first before you hang this). Get the Smoke Print Illusion Wall Art by Octavian Mielu (Spiderman) for $20.95 (Reg. $25).

Smoke Print Illusion Wall Art by Octavian Mielu (Ironman)

Grab this Iron man for any room you pump iron, watch iron, or iron your shirts. Get the Smoke Print Illusion Wall Art by Octavian Mielu (Ironman) for $20.95 (Reg. $25).

Smoke Print Illusion Wall Art by Octavian Mielu (Captain America)

Ah yes, America’s hero, a fitting choice for the person who just did their civic duty by paying their taxes on time for once. Get the Smoke Print Illusion Wall Art by Octavian Mielu (Captain America) for $20.95 (Reg. $25).

Smoke Print Illusion Wall Art by Octavian Mielu (Boba Fett)

Need a body guard? While we can’t offer you secret service, we can send you this sweet print of the best bouncer around. Get the Smoke Print Illusion Wall Art by Octavian Mielu (Boba Fett) for $20.95 (Reg. $25).

Smoke Print Illusion Wall Art by Octavian Mielu (Yoda)

Nothing baby about this guy, who will make any nerd’s fantasy room pop. Hang this in the nicest spot in the man cave, you will. Get the Smoke Print Illusion Wall Art by Octavian Mielu (Yoda) for $20.95 (Reg. $25).

Smoke Print Illusion Wall Art by Octavian Mielu (Wonder Woman)

Last but certainly not least, this print features America’s greatest heroine in a fashion you’ve never seen her before. Get the Smoke Print Illusion Wall Art by Octavian Mielu (Wonder Woman) for $20.95 (Reg. $25).

Prices subject to change.