Enjoy Some New Golf Swag With This Designer Golf Putter Grip

When we went into lockdown last March, many sacred things were taken from our sad, venerable arms until further notice. Dining out was nixed, the gym was closed, and some of life’s most precious moments were put on hold. One thing that stayed intact, however, was the sanctity of golf. Now that you’ve spent all of this time freshening up your birdie and becoming a master in the making, we think your golf game could use a little more sparkle for aesthetics. Insert the Sweet Rollz Designer Golf Putter Grip for a fun new way to spice up your club bag.

Alright back niners and green jacket hopefuls, check it: this grip is not only comfy cozy on those mighty hands of yours, but it also gives any of your putters a flare no one else on the green can match. Made from a fabric reinforced polyurethane sheet with a thermoformed rubber inner structural frame, this grip is like bringing a sport coat for your nine iron, if that sport coat was super stretchy, made a bold pineapple statement, and still gave you a nice warm hug for comfort. And, for an added wow factor, the grip also incorporates a low-profile embossed honeycomb pattern, which means you get a nice, firm feel of the putt that transfers feedback no matter where that ball goes–assumably not in a sand trap (or a gator’s mouth, for all of you mini golfers and Florida men/women).

Installation is super easy, but for a real Tiger Woods feel, we suggest heading to your local pro shop and having them stick it on. This way everyone can get a gaze of your new golfing buddy and sigh in extreme jealousy as you walk out the door with a Pineapple clad flame thrower in tow.

Get the Sweet Rollz Designer Golf Putter Grip for $29.99 (Reg. $34).

Prices subject to change.