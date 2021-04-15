Want to Amp Up That Golf Game? Try This Rangefinder with Slope-Switch Technology

After the last summer of having the sweet, sweet taste of freedom so close yet so far away while we were still in quarantine, we looked forward to a winter of grumpiness as a means to cope. Now that things are starting to pick back up outside and people are less gross (but not less stupid), we can go back to doing the things we love. Since the Masters Tournament just wrapped up, you have been pretty amped to get your golf game back in order. Score the swing you’ve been missing all along on the putting green and beyond with The ACE Rangefinder with Slope-Switch Technology.

Okay all you golfer guys and gals, get this: with tour-level +/-1 accuracy and slope technology, The ACE Rangefinder with Slope-Switch Technology is not just your best partner, but it’s also your caddy, assistant, and every other important member of your golf gang (well, except for the bar cart driver, you’re on your own for that). The HD LCD display allows you to pin down your target easily and effectively, and the pinnedLock vibration keeps you locked in. All you have to do is click once and you’ll get a reading on your range down to the decimal for up to 800 yards.

For those of us who are the competitive type, the slope technology can be turned on or off with just a switch of a button, making this tool tournament legal. The best part? It can go for 50+ rounds when charged once for 45 minutes, which means you’re pretty set for a day at the links without fear of your little buddy loosing steam. It’s pretty much a golfer’s saving grace when it comes to cleaning up your rusty game that’s been on the back burner since social distancing went into effect.

Get The ACE Rangefinder with Slope-Switch Technology, which includes a hard cover case, charging cord, cleaning cloth, wrist strap, poker chip ball marker, and sticker for $199.99 (Reg. $299).

Prices subject to change.