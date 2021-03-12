Score the Arcade Machine of Your Dreams for Free in This Giveaway

Guess what everyone?! Tax season is here, which always reminds us that adulthood is a bitter, blackhearted mistress. Long gone are the days of carefree childhood and here to stay are backaches, gray hairs, and other, uh, responsibilities that come with being ancient (or a 30-something, whatever you’d like to call it). But what if you could travel back in time for free, no strings attached, and enjoy absolute prepubescent bliss? Alright Doc Brown, we don’t have a DMC DeLorean, but what we do have is a chance for you to win a sweet arcade machine loaded with all of your favorite wayback games for free with this Ultimate Home Arcade Polycade Giveaway.

What’s at stake for you and all of your friends who crave nostalgia more than they do oxygen? Winning this deal could score you $4,449 worth of arcade games and hardware that will make you the talk of the boardwalk (or just your neighborhood). The bounty the winner will pick up includes…

Polycade™ Lux Home: Plug & Play Mounted Arcade (Value: $3,999)

Ultimate Modern Fighting Game Pack including 54 pre-installed games (Value: $450)

We’re gonna sweeten the pot here: not only is this an easy way to vibe out and life your nerdiest fantasy, it’s also a way to give back and donate to a great cause. You could enter for free, no doubt, but you could also throw a few coins down for charity and score up to 4,500 entries.

Buying a package of entries not only ensures you’ve got a higher chance of winning but also contributes to the mission of the Playing For Change Foundation, a charity dedicated to making sure children across the globe from communities in need have access to musical programs both in and out of the classroom. It also provides jobs for music and arts professionals.

Ready to unlock your inner arcade hero? Enter this giveaway for free, or donate $10 for 100 entries, $25 for 250 entries, $50 for 1,000 entries, $75 for 1,500 entries, $100 for 2,500 entries, 0r $150 for 4,500 entries. Good luck!

Prices subject to change.