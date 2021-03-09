This Tabletop Pinball Machine Is Something the Whole Family Will Enjoy

Ran out of things to do while waiting for this pandemic to change its tides? You’re not alone. Sure, there have been some valiant efforts to spice up the day-to-day, but they normally end with you and the family in the local news, and not in a good way.

Since going anywhere fun is still out of the cards (but hopefully, not for long), we thought we’d bring the fun to you, specifically, this arcade. Enter the Sharpin Ultra: Tabletop Digital Pinball Machine, a fun way to keep you and the fam jam fully entertained until people learn how to behave again.

Getting your pinball game on with Sharpin Ultra is easy. Just choose from a variety of high-quality Android pinball games, crack those knuckles, and enjoy hours of fun from home. Not a huge fan of pinball? No sweat. You can connect a gamepad to this beast and play any Android game out there with a quick change to portrait mode, so you can experience the versatility of a fully-stocked arcade without the sticky joysticks and screaming children. The best part? You can connect it to your PC for unlimited fun for the whole family.

Putting it all together is a cinch. The kit comes with an Android box, CNC cut wood cabinet, arcade button encoder, arcade buttons, 2 speakers, a 22-inch HD display, designed decals, side rails, screws, and an instruction manual, so you’ll have everything you need to have one hell of an arcade night while practicing safe, social distance. You might even save a crap-ton of money that would otherwise be fed into a broken Skee-Ball machine (we can’t be the only ones, right?)