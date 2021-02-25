These Gel Blaster Pellet Toys Are a Great Way to Have Fun While Playing in Your Backyard

The summer is steadfast approaching, and nothing’s changed since 2020 thanks to degenerates everywhere. We’re still cooped up, still walking on eggshells in our house with our families whose necks we want to (lovingly) wring, and we’re still not out of the woods with this damn virus in time to enjoy the summertime activities we’ve been accustomed to, no matter how hard we try. Though Margaritas on the beach with 100 of your closest friends may still be out of reach, you can spend a wholesome afternoon socially distancing from your crew while pelting them endlessly with water pellets. This set of Gel Blaster Surge Double Down toys is the perfect way to lovingly abuse the people who have shown you the most support during these trying times when the weather gets warmer.

Ready to get blasting? These mega blasters shoot biodegradable, non-toxic, water-based balls called gellets. They’re just as fun as airsoft guns, but not quite as harmful to the physique (but will probably damage your pride big time). They explode on contact and evaporate just as fast for easy cleanup. Shoot 500 rounds of fun into your opponents from up to 100′ away for 4-5 hours per charge on each blaster, just make sure you shake hands afterward (or don’t, whatever, we not comping family therapy though).

The deal includes two gel blasters, 2 5,000 piece gellet packs in blue and orange, two pairs of safety glasses, four hoppers, four fin/barrel tip sets in orange and blue, two gel blaster speed loader gellet reloading bottles, a gel blaster auto-resetting electronic target and scorekeeper, two gel blaster collapsible ammo tubs with lids in blue and orange, and two gel blaster 10,000 piece gellets packs in blue and orange, so you have everything you need to scorch the neighborhood kid this summer (we’re not responsible for the backlash from the neighborhood Karens as an effect).

Get the Gel Blaster Surge Double Down: 2-Pack Launcher Toy and Accessories Bundle for $179.99 (Reg. $220).

