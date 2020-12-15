20 Gifts for That Outdoorsy Friend, On Sale For an Extra 20% Off

This year, we all truly grasped the meaning of boredom. Theaters? Closed. Restaurants? Closed. Work? It’s from home. The only meaningful companionship we’ve found this year is our streaming subscriptions. But maybe you found yourself getting out in nature a heck of a lot more, or you have a friend who’s going hiking every weekend and won’t shut up about it. Either way, do yourself a favor and peep these 20 outdoor essentials. They’ll help make the 2021 outdoor season better, and they’re all an extra 20% off for Green Monday. Just use code GREEN20 at checkout to save.

AtomXS 3+ Hour Emergency Keychain Charger

It’s happened to all of us: we think we’re charging our phones, but the cord isn’t plugged in all the way. If you need a charge on the go, this widget is for you. Get the AtomXS 3+ Hour Emergency Keychain Charger for $27.99 (Reg. $49) with promo code GREEN20.

QuickFire® 50-Piece Canister

Great for those of us who aren’t Paul Bunyan, these fire starters alleviate the need to put on your best flannel and suspenders and chop down firewood for 8 hours. Get the QuickFire® 50-Piece Canister for $22.39 (Reg. $34) with promo code GREEN20.

H2 Headlamp: Waterproof, Rechargeable LED Wide 180° Angle Headlight

Camping or hiking solo with no one to hold an overhead light for you? We’ve got you covered with this literal overhead light. Get the H2 Headlamp: Waterproof, Rechargeable LED Wide 180° Angle Headlight for $29.59 (Reg. $50) with promo code GREEN20.

JumpSmart 37,000mWh Portable Vehicle Jump Starter Kit

Need a jump? This bad boy fits firm in any compact space in your car and gives you everything you need to get back on the road. Get the JumpSmart 37,000mWh Portable Vehicle Jump Starter Kit for $95.99 (Reg. $119) with promo code GREEN20.

The Recon: First Aid Kit

Life doesn’t always go as planned in the great outdoors. Make sure you’re ready to handle bumps, bruises, and everything in between. Get The Recon: First Aid Kit for $159.19 (Reg. $250) with promo code GREEN20.

The Solo: First Aid Kit

A more compact version of the above product, this will get you up and at ’em fast. Get The Solo: First Aid Kit for $34.29 (Reg. $50) with promo code GREEN20.

EarFun GO: 24Hr Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker

Just because nature doesn’t budget for Wi-Fi doesn’t mean you have to go all Walden Pond and succumb to the sounds of tree branches falling. Get the EarFun GO: 24Hr Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker for $31.96 (Reg. $49) with promo code GREEN20.

TripleLite® 180° LED Flashlight

Living by the light of the moon is great, but it’s not bright enough to help you handle your business at three in the morning, and getting poison ivy rash on your tuchus doesn’t seem like a good time. Get the TripleLite® 180° LED Flashlight for $23.99 (Reg. $29) with promo code GREEN20.

MOGICS Coconut: Portable Waterproof Light

Bring this light to your next bonfire, cookout, or backyard campout with the fam. Get the MOGICS Coconut: Portable Waterproof Light for $29.59 (Reg. $49) with promo code GREEN20.

Bug Bite Thing® Insect Bite/Sting Relief Suction Tool: 2-Pack

Ah, to be a first-time camper: full of hope, wonder, and mosquito bites. Yes, becoming a bug’s four-course meal is an outdoor rite of passage; no, you don’t have to suffer. Get the Bug Bite Thing® Insect Bite/Sting Relief Suction Tool: 2-Pack for $15.96 (Reg. $19) with promo code GREEN20.

Whiteshark™ MixPro Underwater Scooter

Now you, too, can discover your true feelings about the octopus. This underwater cruiser gets you up close and personal with everything under the sea. Get the Whiteshark™ MixPro Underwater Scooter for $559.99 (Reg. $699).

GoSun Chill Solar Cooler

This cooler charges in the sun and requires approximately zero ice cubes, which means more room for drinks, food, and snacks. Get the GoSun Chill Solar Cooler for $635 (Reg. $749).

GoSun SolarLamp 50

Worried about getting lost? Grab this light to help navigate through the big bad woods. Get the GoSun SolarLamp 50 for $24.99 (Reg. $29).

GoSun Go® Portable Solar Oven

Weighing in at just 2lbs, this oven is great for those of us who want to avoid lighting our hotdogs ablaze over a campfire. Get the GoSun Go® Portable Solar Oven for $116 (Reg. $139).

EchoSmile 4–6 Person Pop-Up Tent

While we’re sure you’re an experienced outdoors person, we’re also going to ride on the assumption that you’d rather not be bear bait. Protect up to 6 people from whatever nature throws your way with this tent. Get the EchoSmile 4-6 Person Pop-Up Tent for $151.99 (Reg. $228) with promo code GREEN20.

Luci Outdoor 2.0: Inflatable Solar Lights: 2-Pack

Collapsible, waterproof, and brighter than an average flashlight, this on-the-go illuminator also lasts for 24 hours. Get the Luci Outdoor 2.0: Inflatable Solar Lights: 2-Pack for $40 (Reg. $50) with promo code GREEN20.

Quirky PowerShell Folding Work Light

When everyone needs to charge their phones simultaneously, the fight for the outlet has become a volatile one. Avoid black eyes and hurt feelings with this light that doubles as a power strip. Get the Quirky PowerShell Folding Work Light for $19.99 (Reg. $59) with promo code GREEN20.

Homping Portable Charcoal Grill

Not your dad’s portable grill, this gadget is compact and packs a punch for all of you camping culinary geniuses. Get the Homping Portable Charcoal Grill for $116.79 (Reg. $199) with promo code GREEN20.

Hydaway 25oz Collapsible Water Bottle with Cap Lid

Sure, those fancy-schmancy steel tumblers are great, but they’re bulky and take up way too much space for outdoor adventures. Get the same perks in this collapsible bottle. Get the Hydaway 25oz Collapsible Water Bottle with Cap Lid for $19.99 (Reg. $29) with promo code GREEN20.

KeySmart™ Tactiv Bolt Action Waterproof Pen

Need to jot down something in your captain’s log? No sweat, we got you. Get the KeySmart™ Tactiv Bolt Action Waterproof Pen for $31.99 (Reg. $56) with promo code GREEN20.

