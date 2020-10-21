This Ultimate Entertainment Streaming Bundle Includes 1 Year of PlayStation Plus On Sale For 80% Off

There’s no getting around it: The fall and winter months are going to involve a lot of time sheltering in place at home. You might feel like you’ve already exhausted every form of digital entertainment by now, but this sweet collection of apps can keep you occupied during your socially distant downtime.

The Complete Entertainment Bundle includes 12 subscriptions for streaming services, language learning apps, a VPN, and more. It even includes a 1-year PlayStation Plus subscription. The list price for everything in this bundle is $1,011, but you can get it all for just $199.99. It’s the ultimate way to keep yourself entertained all fall and winter.

PlayStation Plus: 1-Yr Subscription

With PlayStation Plus, you can play with friends and foes in your favorite online games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and Rainbow Six Siege. You also get access to exclusive discounts, two free games per month, and cloud storage for all of your save-game files.

Memrise Language Learning: Lifetime Subscription

Learning a new language is a fun way to pass the time, and it adds an invaluable skill should you want to travel in the future. Memrise is a top-rated app with 1.3 million+ reviews on Google Play store and 150k+ reviews on iOS store. It offers 22 languages to learn from and uses a 3-step approach that involves learning real-life words and phrases. It also has a leaderboard so you can compete against other learners while improving your skills.

VPN Unlimited: Lifetime Subscription

It’s so easy for hackers and identity thieves to get access to your personal info these days. That’s why you should never access public networks without a VPN. VPN Unlimited reroutes your network traffic to its safe, worldwide servers to keep hackers out. Best of all, you can access your favorite streaming services from anywhere in the world, even in countries where they’re banned!

History Hit TV: 1-Year Subscription

Sometimes the truth is stranger than fiction, and History Hit TV is here to satisfy the historian in all of us. You can stream hundreds of documentaries, interviews, and films covering everything from ancient Rome to Jack the Ripper. History Hit TV’s library is constantly updated with new shows each week, so you’ll never run out of things to watch.

Topic Streaming Platform: 1-Year Subscription

Large streaming platforms like Netflix and Hulu dominate the streaming market, but indie projects for the more discerning viewer can be difficult to find. Luckily, Topic by First Look Media (the company behind the film Spotlight) delivers original movies, TV shows, documentaries, and foreign films with leading actors like Woody Harrelson, Tilda Swinton, Mark Ruffalo, and more. Subscribers can stream on two devices at once on all major platforms, and you don’t even have to deal with annoying ads!

YogaDownload Unlimited Plan: 1-Year Subscription

It seems impossible to stay fit under quarantine, but for those of us who practice yoga, not much has changed. You add yoga into your fitness routine with a subscription to YoGaDownload. This subscription gives you access to over 1,500 top-rated online yoga and fitness classes that you can access from your phone or browser.

Kast TV Premium: 1-Year Subscription

With Kast, you can hang out with your friends digitally, even during the lockdown. This app lets you create virtual parties to cast movies, hang out over voice chat, or share interests with your friends. You can even cast both the content your streaming and your webcam at the same time, so your friends will always feel like you’re a part of the fun.

BitMar Elite Streaming: Lifetime Subscription

BitMar is an all-in-one streaming portal that makes it easier to search for the content you want to enjoy, so there’s no need to switch between different platforms. With BitMar Elite, you’ll gain access to millions of movies, TV shows, channels, and much more. You also get an ad-free experience with support for any device, such as your desktop, phone, and TV.

Restflix Restful Sleep Streaming Service: 1-Year Subscription

Sleep is a vital component in our physical and mental health, especially during stressful times—getting adequate shuteye is a must! Restflix offers over 20 channels with sleep meditations, bedtime stories, binaural beats, and more that are proven to help you fight insomnia and improve your sleep quality.

Elmedia Player PRO: Lifetime Subscription

With Elmedia Player, you’re not limited to just streaming platforms. This all-in-one media player lets you play a wide range of audio and video formats, which is ideal if you enjoy using physical media. Elmedia Player also lets you stream your content locally, making it an add-on to any home theater setup.

JustStream PRO Mac Mirror Display App: Lifetime Subscription

Casting content between devices can be finicky, especially if you’re stuck on Apple’s insulated ecosystem. JustStream PRO bypasses that by allowing you to mirror content such as shows, images, apps, and more from your Mac computer straight to your TV. You can use JustStream PRO with a variety of TV brands and services like Samsung, LG, Roku, and more without additional hardware.

RelaxMyDog Video Streaming: 2-Year Subscription

Being a dog parent can be hard these days. Your pets always seem to get excited when it’s least convenient, such as in the middle of a video call. With RelaxMyDog, your furry friends get hours of music and video content that are specifically designed to reduce their anxiety and hyperactivity, keeping them (and you) relaxed.

Prices subject to change.

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.