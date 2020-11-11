These Kobe, MJ, and Tupac Neon Prints Are a Dope Addition to Your Zoom Happy Hour

Ah yes, home, be it ever so humble. They say that home is where the heart is, but in 2020 it’s also where the office is, the classroom is, and even the happy hour is. All these months confined to your four walls has given you time to realize that those walls are kinda boring. No amount of work you put into perfecting that Zoom green screen background will ever compensate. If you spent half as much time personalizing your space as you do working for the man, you could have a spot that would bring even Martha to tears. You could spend serious coin on an interior decorator or wait until you’re finally picked for one of those HGTV shows, or you can just pop one of these Octavian Mielu 16×12 Neon Illusion Wall Art pieces up for a fresh look.

From Bucharest-based street graphic designer Octavian Mielu, these prints are crafted with artist-grade canvas and professionally hand-stretched and stapled. Whether you’re the board and batten type or just someone who throws a sheet over their windows and calls it quits (but please, get some curtains), neon illusion wall art is a perfect way to customize your space. For pop culture fans, athletes, and music buffs alike, there are a few ways to brighten up your pad. Pay homage to your idols (RIP Kobe Bryant, Tupac, and Nipsey Hustle), display your favorite iconic movie memory, or just generally give your place the pop it needs with some dope artwork as a jumping-off point for some in-home revitalization.

All of the below pieces are on sale for $20.95. That’s a small price to pay to help give your happy hour abode 5 stars.

