The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Tech (That You Can Shop Right Now)

Coronavirus quarantine has made us rely on our electronic devices more than ever before. And after seven months of heavy use, you’re probably in need of an upgrade. Well, lucky you, ‘cause Prime Day deals have started early on Amazon. You don’t have to wait until Oct. 13 or 14 to take advantage of some stellar discounts on the most innovative tech out there. We’ve rounded up the best deals on the must-have gadgets. Go get ‘em before they’re gone!

1/8 Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 38mm) - Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band Store your favorite music, podcasts, and audiobooks right on your wrist with this smartwatch. Health nuts will also appreciate that it’s swim-proof and keeps track of your activity trends and has a heart sensor. Among its other covetable features are GPS, emergency SOS, and an S3 chip with a dual-core processor. It clocks in at a cool $169, a $30 discount from its original price.

2/8 Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones - Apple H1 Headphone Chip, Class 1 Bluetooth, Active Noise Cancelling, Transparency, 22 Hours Of Listening Time – Red Pump up the volume with these eye-catching, noise-canceling headphones that offer up to 40 hours of battery life. Compatible with both iOS and Android, these headphones feature the Apple H1 Headphone Chip and Class 1 Bluetooth for extended range and fewer dropouts. They’re only $199.95, a deep $100 discount.



3/8 New Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 128GB) - Space Gray (4th Generation) Forget the laptop. An iPad like this one is really all you need. With a Liquid Retina display, 8-Core Graphics, LiDAR Scanner, typing and trackpad, and up to 10 hours of battery life, you have every feature necessary to work from home – or work from anywhere. It’s only $949 now, a $50 drop in price.

4/8 Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle including Kindle Paperwhite - Wifi, Ad-Supported, Amazon Leather Cover, and Power Adapter Streaming rots your brain. Remember reading? Get back into it with a Kindle Paperwhite. This thin, light reader has a 6-inch glare-free and waterproof screen, 8GB of storage, and 4 LEDs front light. It’s a bargain at $169.97, down $20 from its original price.



5/8 Echo Auto Hands-Free Alexa Never go anywhere without Alexa again. Get hands-free news, music, and entertainment or set reminders and update your to-do list with voice controls that keep your hands on the wheel and your eyes on the road. It’s only $19.99, down from $49.99.

6/8 Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Heather Gray Add Alexa to any room with this affordable smart speaker. Use voice controls to stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, or Sirius XM; control your smart home features; or call anyone hands-free. It’s only $39.99, a $10 discount.



7/8 Echo Show 5 – Charcoal Video calls are all too common these days. Make them less awkward with this multi-functional device. See and hear the ones you love with crystal clarity on video calls, make recipes with step-by-step instructions, watch your favorite shows, or go old-school and use it as a clock. It’s $44.99 now, down from $89.99.

8/8 USB C Hub AUKEY 8 in 1 Aluminum-Glass Type C Hub with Ethernet Port,4K USB C to HDMI, 3 USB 3.0 Ports, 100W USB C PD Charging, SD/TF for MacBook, Chromebook and Other USB C Laptops Control your cords with this 8-in-1 aluminum-glass USB-C hub. Power and charge your smartphone, tablet, laptop, and more all at once while leaving ports open for a pair of memory cards, too. Enjoy super-speed data transfer, 4K display, and a convenient carrying pouch. It’s $33.99, a $6 savings.

