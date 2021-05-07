Culture / Entertainment

Oscar-Winning ‘Another Round’ Set For English Remake Starring DiCaprio (And 9 Other Foreign Films That Were Better Other Without Uncle Sam)

by Josh Plainse

Originality isn’t in Hollywood, with its insecurities and cultural appropriation. Oh, that book is popular? that movie made money? Adaptations, sequels, and remakes. Even when another country fires on every creative cylinder, you buy the machine and call it your own—there are no patents in entertainment. Thus is the case with the Oscar-winning foreign film, Another Round also known as its original title, Druk (Danish for “binge drinking”).

The movie follows a group of teachers, led by Mads Mikkelsen, who consume alcohol daily to see how it affects their social and professional lives, to disastrous results. As we all know, it’s hard to stop at one. According to DeadlineAnother Round is ditching those pesky subtitles and getting an English-language remake starring Hollywood’s resident and eternal bachelor, Leonardo DiCaprio. We’re here to tell Uncle Sam that we’re better off without it, as is the case with these other remakes.

