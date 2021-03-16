11 Essential Predictions for ‘Mayans M.C.’ Season 3 (And How to Finally Get Over Sons of Anarchy)

Sons of Anarchy seared twin engines, gunshots, and fictional cigarette brands (of the biblical variety) into people’s minds. When the Shakespearean epic ended in 2014, we were left to wonder how Teller-Morrow ever got any mechanic jobs done and if we’d ever get over Jax’s descent. 2018 brought the world Mayans M.C., FX’s next chapter in the Sons of Anarchy saga. For fans of the flagship series, it appeared to be just another cash-grab spinoff.

The story of prospect Ezekiel ‘EZ’ Reyes and his brother Angel has proven to be much more than that; improving in quality each season. Still, the ties to SAMCRO are there and EZ fits the once golden boy/ broken-potential archetype. In the season 2 finale, EZ became a fully-patched member of the Santo Padre charter, murdered the woman responsible for his mother’s death, and his club attacked Vatos Malditos (VM), a demented motorcycle club with unfortunate connections to SAMCRO. God helps us all.

Season 3’s trailer dropped and damn, it looks like Disney money—bigger, bloodier (ironically), and more cinematic. With mastermind Kurt Sutter out of the picture and Elgin James the sole showrunner, Mayans M.C. is set to truly separate itself from Sutter’s Hamlet; making it fresher and perhaps less soap opera-y. With that in mind, here are 8 essential predictions for Season 3.

1/11 Darker And More Brutal Than Season 2 For whatever reason, a member of the Sons of Anarchy was at Grandma VM’s birthday party. Season 2 ended with the above scene, the identity of the SAMCRO was left in limbo. Being that Montez (Jacob Vargas also being listed on IMDB for the finale) is the link between SAMCRO and VM, many have assumed he is the one who bit the bullet. However, Montez is featured in the season 3 trailer so either they’re trolling us with a flashback or it wasn’t him. A dead Son is bad enough but if that dead man is someone like Chibs or Happy, war is a certainty. Regardless, the charter's retaliation against VM puts them at odds with pretty much everyone (even their own club). Side note: Happy carried out Dita's hit on the Reyes family so he’s never making it out of this series alive.

2/11 More Club Conflict The rest of the Mayans and the Galindo cartel are going to be very upset with the San Padre charter for retaliating against VM (even Alverez advised against it). Bishop can be seen arguing with the other Mayans in season 3’s trailer — tensions between the central charter and everyone else have never been higher. Also in the trailer, EZ talks about having “one king,” implying that there should be one president in charge of all Mayans like in the olden days. It’s not hard to imagine a civil war of sorts on top of the internal drama involving Taza’s killing of Riz while he was in a coma.



3/11 We’ll Find Out Why Taza Killed Riz We know that Taza ensued Riz’s death so that his club would be forced to retaliate against VM but why did he want that to happen? As an ex-member of VM, there must be some dirt Taza doesn’t want getting out so he provoked a war hoping to scrub his history. Unfortunately for Taza, VM’s President, Palo, was not at Grandma’s birthday party so whatever it is Taza is trying to hide will inevitability come to light.

4/11 Tig Will Make An Appearance Plenty of Sons of Anarchy characters have already appeared in Mayans M.C. The late Gemma Teller-Morrow made a surprise appearance in the pilot, few SAMCRO members have interacted with Santo Padre (not the least of which is the now president, Chibs), and everyone’s favorite compulsive masturbator Chuckie is a regular. The flagship’s most disturbed and lovable character is, of course, Tig, one of the only characters from the first season to make it out alive. In the Mayans M.C. timeline, Tig is Vice President under Chibs and, as SAMCRO becomes more and more of a presence in season 3, it would be a mistake not to throw Tig into the mix (and maybe Venus Van Dam).



5/11 Coco's Drug Addiction Well, it looks like Coco has both of his eyes again following the VM attack. However, the former addict seems to be back on drugs in season 3’s trailer. Voiceover: "This isn't going to end well for you, brother." Coco: "I ain't your brother." R.I.P. Coco

6/11 Next To No Potter Lincoln Potter’s was up to his same-old federal shtick in Mayans M.C. seasons 1 and 2. Similar to his effectiveness in Sons of Anarchy (how does this guy have a job?), Potter was forced to abandon his investigation when EZ and Angel confronted him with leverage. With Adelita and her child free, Potter will be taking a back seat—if he isn’t written out entirely.



7/11 Miguel Is Going To Be Pissed For one, EZ choked his mom to death after finding out she ordered the hit to kill Felipe and Marisol, and two, Emily and Miguel’s relationship is on the rocks. In the trailer, they seem to have agreed to put the past behind them but Miguel doesn’t know Emily stole his leverage against Potter and gave it to EZ as well as the information he needed to confirm Dita was involved in Marisol's death. As these revelations surface, Miguel will surely freak out; exacerbating a direct confrontation between the Reyes and Galindo families. Secret affairs/lineage be damned.

8/11 Alvarez Won't Betray His Club After Miguel and company rolled up on the site of Dita’s “suicide,” Alvarez (who now works for the cartel) spotted the motorcycle tracks left by EZ and Angel. That said, Alvarez has probably already put two and two together. He’s going to have to choose between his new boss and his motorcycle club. Seeing as how he covered the tracks in season 2’s finale suggests he’s already made his decision.



9/11 Gaby Is The New Tara (Hopefully) No one likes Emily, EZ’s shady ex. Thankfully, a friend of Coco’s daughter Leticia, Gaby, piqued EZ’s interest last season. In season 3’s trailer, the pair can be seen comforting one another; hopefully, Gaby will be the Tara to EZ’s Jax moving forward because Emily is no good for anyone.

10/11 Is Angel The Father Of Adelita's Baby? Based on DNA results, Potter told Angel that Adelita’s baby is in fact his. However, it’s not unreasonable to assume Potter is screwing with him, especially in season 2’s finale when he welcomes him to the anonymous father club. Or, the DNA test could be particularly accurate because Angel and Miguel are half brothers...



11/11 More Clout For EZ In a sense, EZ is the Jax Teller of this series. Equipped with a photographic memory and a semi-admirable moral compass (or we root for him at least), EZ is poised to climb his club’s ladder. Will he be president someday? Maybe. He will gradually become an indomitable and badass force like Jax. However, regardless of what happens, his fate won’t mirror that of Jax. That’d be predictable and Mayans M.C. is more than cheap imitation. It's a continuation. Much like how SAMCRO isn’t yet out of the gun trade (like Jax wanted), things don’t always go as planned.

