Culture / Entertainment

RANKED! The Best Mind-Boggling Murder Mystery Movies

by Josh Plainse

Whodunnits can fall into many categories: action, drama, comedy, and horror. Regardless of the aesthetics, every whodunnit has one thing in common: a murder mystery. One that keeps the audience guessing until that film twist when everything is either explained or the rug gets pulled out from under them. The latter is sometimes so extreme or intense that it prevents normal thought; it’s mind-boggling. That said, great whodunits can curb the intellectual urge to find clues and solve crimes (because the real world is a bit too messy for that). Here are 14 murder mystery movies that will keep you guessing until the very end.

Cover Photo: Columbia Pictures 

Mandatory Staff Picks: The Best Movies About Ghosts (And Ghostbusting)

Mandatory Staff Picks: The Best Back-to-School Movies

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.