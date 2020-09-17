Culture / Entertainment
back-to-school

Mandatory Staff Picks: The Best Back-to-School Movies

by Mandatory Editors

The weather has cooled. The leaves are changing color. It’s back-to-school time! Some of us have already graduated into the real world (and desperately wish we hadn’t). Others are still students, but coronavirus has ruined this nostalgic season with hybrid or distance learning. Gone are the days when we got all excited to purchase actual school supplies (Trapper Keepers FTW), don a new school outfit, and board the bus with trepidation. Since we can’t turn back the clock (or fast-forward to when COVID-19 is no longer a thing), we’ll have to rely on Hollywood to stoke that back-to-school excitement. These are the best back-to-school movies. Watch ’em and learn.

Cover Photo: Universal Pictures

Must-see: 10 Major Movies We’re Most Anticipating in 2020

Mandatory Staff Picks: 10 Hysterical Comedies to Watch After a Rough Day

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.