Culture / Entertainment / Life Hacks

Success With ‘Succession’: Tom Wambsgans’ Expert Advice For Swallowing Your Own Pride (Amongst Other Things Inside You)

by Josh Plainse

In season one, episode eight of HBO’s Succession, Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen) tells his lackey/human punching bag, Greg Hirsch (Nicholas Braun), “She kisses me and puts it back in my mouth, and I swallowed.” After being given a hall pass by his fiancee (on the night of his bachelor party), Tom swallows his splooge, becoming a “closed-loop system,” to avoid cheating. 

This gleeful admission epitomizes Tom’s character in Succession; infatuated with wealth and power, Tom often humiliates himself to be accepted by the Roy family. He swallows whatever is left of his pride (among other things) for “success” —both in his relationships and career. Has he guzzled more than he can stomach? That’s for you to decide. However, if you’re interested in the world of Steve Harvey suits, conglomerate takeovers, and have zero respect for yourself, here’s Tom Wambsgans’ Expert Advice For Swallowing Your Own Pride (Amongst Other Things Inside You)

Cover Photo: HBO

The more you know: What Your Favorite Succession Character Says About You

More good advice: The Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Dating Guide to Ending Your Relationship Amicably

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.