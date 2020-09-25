This Week in Trailers: ‘The Croods’ Enter a ‘New Age’

Welcome to our weekly recap of new movie trailers that recently debuted, including The Croods: A New Age. Dive in for all the thrills, chills, laughs, remakes, and first looks below!

Cover Photo: DreamWorks

The Croods: A New Age

Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation have released the official trailer for their long-delayed animated sequel The Croods: A New Age, featuring the return of our favorite cavemen family as they meet a new modern family called the Bettermans. Starring Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone and Ryan Reynolds, the film is slated for a November 25 release date.

Mandatory Staff Picks: 10 Hysterical Comedies to Watch After a Rough Day

Sound of Metal

Amazon Prime Video has released the official trailer for the upcoming music drama Sound of Metal, starring Golden Globe nominee Riz Ahmed and Olivia Cooke.

A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting

Netflix has released the official trailer for the upcoming adaptation A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting, based on the book series by Joe Ballarini. The movie will launch on Netflix on October 15, 2020.

Over the Moon

Netflix’s Over the Moon has debuted a final trailer and key art for the upcoming animated adventure. The movie will release globally on Netflix on October 23.

Supernova

Studiocanal has released the official trailer for director Harry Macqueen’s forthcoming drama film titled Supernova, featuring award-winning actors Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci as they portray a long-time couple who must now face an uncertain future following Tucci’s character getting diagnosed with dementia. The film doesn’t have a U.S. release date yet but it is scheduled to hit UK theaters on Friday, November 27.

Mandatory Top 10 of the 2010s: The Most Underrated Indie Films of the Decade

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.