Mandatory Mental Health: New Documentary Reveals Robin Williams’ Final Days and How Lewy Body Dementia Led to His Death

Aug. 11, 2014 was a tragic day for comedy fans. That’s the day Robin Williams died of an apparent suicide at age 63. Now, a new documentary titled Robin’s Wish promises to reveal the Oscar-winning actor’s final days – and his struggle with a little-known neurological disease called Lewy body dementia.

“My husband had unknowingly been battling a deadly disease,” his widow Susan Schneider Williams says in a trailer for the film. “Nearly every region of his brain was under attack. He experienced himself disintegrating.”

The film follows Schneider Williams’ search to understand what led to her late husband’s death. Lewy body dementia is the most second common degenerative form of dementia after Alzheimer’s disease. It increases anxiety and self-doubt and causes delusions. Williams battled through these challenges and continued to work. The trailer shows him on the set of the Night at the Museum franchise.

“He was blessed with what his heart was capable of in the midst of fear,” Schneider Williams says. “He wanted to help people be less afraid.”

Despite his illness, Williams remained an inspiring and insightful man to the end.

“Self goes away. Ego, bye-bye,” he says in the trailer. “The thing that matters are others. That’s what life is about.”

Well said, Robin. You are truly missed. Robin’s Wish will be available on-demand and digital platforms on Sept. 1.

Cover Photo: Dave Hogan / Contributor (Getty Images)

MORE NEWS:

1/7 Mandatory Inspire: Celebrities Who Stand Up to Help the Black Community in Wake of George Floyd For more good news, click here. Photo: Rich Fury / Staff (Getty Images)

2/7 LeBron James Joins Other Black Athletes, Entertainers to Form Voting Rights Group For more good news, click here. Cover Photo: Icon Sports Wire / Contributor (Getty Images)



3/7 The Mandatory Guide to Being a Supportive White Guy For more good news, click here. Photo: Hollie Adams / Stringer (Getty Images)

4/7 The Pride Community Teams Up With Black Lives Matter For Ultimate Power Punch, Lord Help You If You’re Not a Supporter For more good news, click here. Photo: NurPhoto / Contributor (Getty Images)



5/7 Breweries Collaborate on 'Black Is Beautiful' Brew (And the Best Black-Owned Breweries to Patronize Right Now) For more good news, click here. Photo: David Lees (Getty Images)

6/7 Trevor Noah’s ‘Between the Scenes’ Video Explaining Black Reparations to a White Man Will Clear Everything Up For You For more good news, click here. Photo: Rich Fury / Staff (Getty Images)



7/7 Loving Dad Plays Food Critic to Baby Daughter’s Play Kitchen, Supports Local Black Business For more good news, click here. Photo: Instagram/christopher_kyle

Mandatory Top 10 of the 2010s: The Most Underrated Indie Films of the Decade

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.