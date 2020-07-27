This Week in Trailers: Kevin Smith Gets Bloody With ‘Killroy Was Here’

Killroy Was Here

Cult filmmaker/geek personality Kevin Smith has revealed the trailer for his latest genre offering Killroy Was Here!

Bill & Ted Face the Music

Orion Pictures has revealed the new Bill & Ted Face the Music trailer and poster! They’ve also revealed a new release date, which will see the movie heading into theaters and on-demand on Sept. 1.

Hard Kill

Vertical Entertainment has released the official trailer and poster for Hard Kill, the new action-thriller starring Jesse Metcalfe and Golden Globe winner Bruce Willis. Vertical Entertainment will release the film in theaters, on Digital, and On Demand on Aug. 28.

Spree

Following its debut at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, RLJE Films has debuted the blood and profanity-filled red-band trailer for the upcoming horror comedy Spree starring Joe Keery as a deranged rideshare driver.

Rogue

Lionsgate has released the Rogue trailer for director M.J. Bassett’s forthcoming action thriller film, featuring Transformers alum Megan Fox as she leads a dangerous rescue mission. The film is expected to arrive on digital and VOD on Friday, Aug. 28 and on Blu-ray and DVD on Sept. 1.

