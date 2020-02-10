Culture / Entertainment
The Outsider

What Makes ‘The Outsider’ the ‘Stranger Things’ For Adults (And the Most Addictive New Show on TV)

by Erica Rivera

If you’re not into The Outsider, the HBO series adapted from the bestselling Stephen King novel of the same name, you’re missing out on the best TV show currently streaming right now. The mystery-sci-fi storyline kicks off with the murder of an 11-year-old boy in a small town. Police detective Ralph Anderson (Ben Mendelsohn) fingers teacher, baseball coach, and all-around good guy Terry Maitland (Jason Bateman, who also directs) as the murderer, though Maitland vehemently denies any involvement and mounting evidence backs him up. To go into much further detail would spoil all the twists, but as the narrative unfurls, Detective Anderson realizes that this senseless killing wasn’t an isolated event, and that a strange force may be responsible for the rising death toll. The Outsider is gripping and addictive entertainment; we dare say it’s as bingeable and irresistible a series as Stranger Things – but for adults – and here’s why. Warning: spoilers ahead!

Cover Photo: HBO

